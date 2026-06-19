Millionaire demolishes 'world's most expensive bungalow' to build eco home

Tom Glanfield, a 48-year-old self-made millionaire, has finally demolished the 'world's most expensive bungalow' on Dorset's Sandbanks resort, making way for his new eco home. He purchased the rundown, rat-infested property in March 2023 for a record £13.5 million.

Tom Glanfield, a 48-year-old self-made millionaire, has finally demolished the 'world's most expensive bungalow' on Dorset's Sandbanks resort, making way for his new eco home .

He purchased the rundown, rat-infested property in March 2023 for a record £13.5 million. The property, a 120-year-old Edwardian cottage, was described as a millionaire's row and had plans to knock down and replace it with a modern family eco-home. After two long years of negotiations, Mr Glanfield was given the green light to demolish the property in July 2025.

The demolition took place over two weeks last month, and the building has now been completely flattened to make the foundations for the new house. Mr Glanfield plans to build a carbon-neutral property that will feature an enormous open-plan kitchen and dining area, a double height lounge, home office, entertainment bar and entertainment area, wine store and boot room. The property will also have a cinema room, gym, and shower room.

The new property will take about two years to complete. Mr Glanfield has received significant backing for his proposal from the local community, with 38 letters of support submitted to the council. Among those was one from neighbour Ros Smart, who labelled the plans as an 'outstandingly innovative design for an iconic site'. She continued: 'The modern sleek appearance is entirely in keeping with houses in the surrounding area and is totally suitable for the conservation area.

' Mr Glanfield said the rundown bungalow had a leaking roof, mould, and mildew, and plans to turn his new house into a sustainable two-storey family eco home. The new-build, the entrepreneur says, will be complete with renewable power and a desalination facility - and will see the sea wall, which is currently 'unsafe', 'unsightly', and crumbling, enhanced and restructured.

He said: 'My dream is to build a family home that will not only retain the modest beauty of the plot but will also stand the test of time.

' Mr Glanfield added: 'I am very much a family man who is trying to make a family home. I will probably die in that home'





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Eco Home Demolition Sandbanks Resort Carbon-Neutral Property Renewable Power Desalination Facility

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Millionaire bulldozes 'world's most expensive bungalow' for eco homeTom Glanfield, a millionaire, demolished a rundown, rat-infested property on Dorset's Sandbanks resort, known as the 'world's most expensive bungalow', to build a modern family eco-home. The property was bought for a record £13.5 million and had plans to knock down the 120-year-old Edwardian cottage and replace it with a sustainable two-storey family eco-home.

Read more »