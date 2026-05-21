Million-pound home conversion in Cambridgeshire cost couple £1 million; they're moving to Thailand

A couple who illegally converted a million-pound commercial property into a well-appointed home amid property downturn in Cambridgeshire, UK, revealed they are moving to Thailand after the loss, citing financial difficulties. They faced backlash from locals and support from a local resident.

A couple ordered to tear down a million-pound home they secretly built in Great Abington, Cambridgeshire have revealed they are moving to Thailand as the loss means they can no longer afford to live in the UK.

The property, set in 17 acres, was supposed to be a two-storey commercial building for a stallion semen collection centre and laboratory, with a small first-floor flat for staff. However, the interior was converted into a well-appointed three-bedroom home with stunning feature windows overlooking the countryside





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Home Conversion Cambridgeshire Decision Made Illegal Conversion Moving To Thailand

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