Ryan Carter rushes for 204 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-14 victory as the Rams advance to their first CIF-SS championship game since 1979.

Millikan running back Ryan Carter rushes for 204 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Rams to a 35-14 victory over Oak Park in the CIF Southern Section Division 7 football semifinals in Long Beach on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.

LONG BEACH — Millikan football used its potent ground game and staunch defense to dominate Oak Park High in a 35-14 rout in the CIF Southern Section Division 7 semifinals on Friday. Just reaching the semifinals could already be considered an accomplishment for the Rams, a team that hasn’t reached this point during head coach Romeo Pellum’s tenure or in any other season since 1980.

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However, just getting to this point that wasn’t enough for Millikan that has completely turned their season around after a rough 0-6 start to the season and are now one win away from their first CIF championship since 1979. Pellum, who has coached the Rams since 2018, spoke about what reaching the division title game means to him and how the focus is on the players and the coaches.talks about the big D7 semifinal win, what was working in the run game, the great defense, Ryan Carters big performance, and what making the Final means to him“It means a lot, but credit to the kids and the coaches,” said Pellum.

“We built this thing, and we don’t pay attention to the outside noise, we don’t care what people say. We don’t care what parents say, what reporters say, we don’t even care what people at the school say. ” “It’s about the guys in our locker room and the coaches, that’s all that matters,” Pellum continued.

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“As long as we believe in us, we don’t care who believes in us. It’s us against everybody. ” Millikan and Oak Park didn’t have much offense to show in the first half as the Rams took a 7-0 lead into halftime with receiver Aden Taufa scoring the lone touchdown on a four-yard run in the second quarter.

The Eagles tied the game early in the third quarter on a pick-six after Rams quarterback Jonah Tuaniga threw an interception to defensive back Preston Azlein, who returned it for a 30-yard touchdown. However, Millikan would quickly respond on the very next offensive series as Tuaniga led the team downfield, which ended with a 2-yard touchdown run from running back Ryan Carter to give the Rams a 14-7 lead with 6:50 remaining in the third.

Oak Park had another opportunity to tie the game early in the fourth quarter. During an 18-yard run from quarterback Bryson Kennedy, he fumbled at the Rams’ 10-yard line, and the ball was recovered by the defense.

Millikan capitalized on that critical turnover as Carter broke loose for an impressive 77-yard run to give the Rams a 21-7 lead in a massive 14-point swing with 10:12 remaining in the fourth.talks about the tough loss to Millikan, what went wrong in the second half after a fumble loss from QB“That drive, I think there’s like 11, 10 minutes left in the fourth and we’re going in to drive the ball and have an opportunity to pin them deep and do all of that, and sometimes that’s how it goes,” said Webb.

“Turnovers are everything in the playoffs, and that was a big one, and we just couldn’t rally after that. ” Carter went on to score once more on a 14-yard run with 5:10 left in the game to put this game away for the Rams and give them a 28-7 lead.

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He ran for 204 yards on 28 carries, scoring three touchdowns, but said it was a first-half TD that was called back due to a penalty that was a motivating factor. He spoke about what was working in the 2nd half, getting momentum back after a pick-6, and what making the D7 Final means to him“I just feel like I was supposed to come out there and do what I was supposed to do in that first half, they called back my touchdown, and I took that some type of way,” said Carter.

“I had a chip on my shoulder, and came out in the second half and did what I was supposed to do. ”“He’s a dog,” Pellum said of Carter.

“He’s good, he’s the best running back around here, and he deserves everything that’s coming his way. ” Tuaniga finished with 162 yards passing, completing 12 of 21 of his pass attempts with an interception, and backup quarterback Joshua Kafka completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to receiver Josiah Carter in the fourth quarter.

Oak Park receiver Gary Ferguson had four catches for 62 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown pass from Kennedy in the final minute of the game for the team’s only offensive score.