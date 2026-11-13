Millie Mackintosh Reveals 2023 Breast Augmentation Details and Cosmetic Journey

Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh discloses her 175cc breast implant surgery and postpartum body transformation, following Kylie Jenner's trend of transparency.

Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh has provided an explicit breakdown of her cosmetic surgery, confirming she underwent breast augmentation in 2023. The 37-year-old television personality shared the precise specifications of her procedure, moving away from vague descriptions to offer exact measurements to her followers. This disclosure marks a significant moment in celebrity transparency regarding elective plastic surgery.

Mackintosh Discloses Implant Specifications And Surgeon

Mackintosh revealed that she received 175cc smooth round moderate plus profile implants to achieve her desired aesthetic. She credited her surgeon, Paul Harris, with executing the procedure, describing him as an artist in his field. The choice of implant size was a deliberate decision, as Mackintosh opted for one of the smallest sizes available on the market.

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During the decision-making process, her surgeon recommended larger implants in the range of 200cc to 220cc. However, Mackintosh chose the 175cc option because she was concerned about the results appearing unnatural on her frame. She explained that she wanted to restore her body to the way it looked in her 20s, prior to having children, rather than creating a look that felt disproportionate.

Following Kylie Jenner Trend For Surgical Transparency

Mackintosh's decision to publicize her surgical details aligns with a broader shift in celebrity culture, pioneered by Kylie Jenner. The reality television icon previously shared her own breast augmentation details, including her 445cc silicone implants, the moderate profile, and the name of her surgeon, Garth Fisher. This move helped normalize open conversations about cosmetic enhancements among public figures.

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By sharing her specific measurements and surgeon, Mackintosh is contributing to this new standard of honesty. She responded to frequent questions in her direct messages by providing the exact data, stating that she paid for the procedure to ensure her body sat correctly. Her approach removes the mystery often associated with elective surgery and encourages fans to discuss their own experiences.

Postpartum Body Changes And Surgical Motivation

The primary motivation for Mackintosh's surgery was to reverse the physical changes associated with pregnancy and breastfeeding. She explained that her breasts grew significantly during her breastfeeding years and did not return to their pre-pregnancy state after she waited a year for her body to stabilize. This led to a period of obsession where she researched various breast shapes and sizes online.

Mackintosh emphasized that the decision was personal and not influenced by external pressure. She maintained a folder of breast images on her phone to visualize her goals, seeking small, pert, and round results. She admitted that while she is generally satisfied with the outcome for her frame, she sometimes wishes she had chosen a slightly larger size, acknowledging the regret that can accompany permanent alterations.

Broader Cosmetic Routine And Recent Medical Procedures

Beyond breast augmentation, Mackintosh has undergone various other cosmetic treatments to refine her appearance. Earlier this year, she underwent soft tissue remodeling and skin tightening procedures to achieve more defined abdominal muscles. These treatments followed her admission that she had been struggling with her post-baby image and sought to enhance her natural physique further.

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Her current aesthetic regimen includes regular Botox, polynucleotides derived from salmon or trout DNA for skin rejuvenation, and skin boosters. She recently listed all her enhancements and rated them out of ten, providing a comprehensive overview of her commitment to maintaining her look. This transparency extends to her personal life, as she continues to navigate her public role following her separation from husband Hugo Taylor and her subsequent relationship with Matthew Tanner.