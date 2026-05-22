Millie Mackintosh opens up about her time on Made In Chelsea: 'fabricated' lifestyle, public transport travel and alcohol over-reliance

Actress and TV personality Millie Mackintosh has revealed her time on Made In Chelsea was more fabricated than she initially thought. She dismissed the affluent lifestyle portrayed on the show as 'just not real' and explained how she travelled to the west London set on public transport. Mackintosh also discussed her alcohol over-reliance on the show and her decision to give up drinking.

Millie Mackintosh has dismissed the affluent 'lifestyle' portrayed on Made In Chelsea as 'fabricated' and says she travelled to the west London set on public transport after being cast entirely by accident.

The TV personality, 36, became a household name after landing a prominent role in the hugely popular E4 show in 2011, with her personal life played out to cameras across five series' before her eventual departure. She talked about her experience on the show during the latest instalment of Olivia Attwood's Olivia's House podcast





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Lifestyle Made In Chelsea Lifestyle Portrayal Public Transport Travel Alcohol Over-Reliance Decision To Give Up Drinking

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