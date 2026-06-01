Millie Mackintosh Moves Out of Shared Home, Shares New Living Space

Millie Mackintosh has revealed she is leaving the marital home she shared with her ex Hugo Taylor and is moving into a new place of her own. The former Made In Chelsea stars split in early February after seven years of marriage, during which time they welcomed daughters Sienna, six, and Aurelia, four. Millie and Hugo have officially filed for divorce and have both appointed legal teams, with the pair said to be keen for a 'clean break' while continuing to co-parent.

Millie Mackintosh has revealed she is leaving the marital home she shared with her ex Hugo Taylor and is moving into a new place of her own.

The former Made In Chelsea stars split in early February after seven years of marriage, during which time they welcomed daughters Sienna, six, and Aurelia, four. Millie and Hugo have officially filed for divorce and have both appointed legal teams, with the pair said to be keen for a 'clean break' while continuing to co-parent. Before their separation, Millie and Hugo spent months completing a full renovation on their £5million family home, regularly sharing updates about the project.

But in a recent Instagram post, Millie, 36, has shared a look at her new beginning after leaving the property she shared with her estranged husband, 39. Millie posted a picture of her living space, including a marble mantelpiece and log-burning fire, which was positioned beside a built in cupboard. Revealing that the snap was of her new home, Millie wrote: 'Next chapter incoming... excited to make a new place my home'.

Millie said she kept up her workout routine which helps her feel 'mentally and physically strong'





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Millie Mackintosh Hugo Taylor Divorce Renovation New Home Workout Routine Self Care Pugs Glam Squad Summer

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Millie Mackintosh Moves On From Marital Home After Split from Hugo TaylorMillie Mackintosh has revealed she is leaving the marital home she shared with her ex Hugo Taylor and is moving into a new place of her own. The former Made In Chelsea stars split in early February after seven years of marriage, during which time they welcomed daughters Sienna, six, and Aurelia, four. Millie and Hugo have officially filed for divorce and have both appointed legal teams, with the pair said to be keen for a 'clean break' while continuing to co-parent.

Read more »