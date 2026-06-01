Millie Mackintosh Moves On From Marital Home After Split from Hugo Taylor

Millie Mackintosh has revealed she is leaving the marital home she shared with her ex Hugo Taylor and is moving into a new place of her own. The former Made In Chelsea stars split in early February after seven years of marriage, during which time they welcomed daughters Sienna, six, and Aurelia, four. Millie and Hugo have officially filed for divorce and have both appointed legal teams, with the pair said to be keen for a 'clean break' while continuing to co-parent.

Millie Mackintosh has revealed she is leaving the marital home she shared with her ex Hugo Taylor and is moving into a new place of her own.

The former Made In Chelsea stars split in early February after seven years of marriage, during which time they welcomed daughters Sienna, six, and Aurelia, four. Millie and Hugo have officially filed for divorce and have both appointed legal teams, with the pair said to be keen for a 'clean break' while continuing to co-parent. Before their separation, Millie and Hugo spent months completing a full renovation on their £5million family home, regularly sharing updates about the project.

But in a recent Instagram post, Millie, 36, has shared a look at her new beginning after leaving the property she shared with her estranged husband, 39. Millie posted a picture of her living space, including a marble mantelpiece and log-burning fire, which was positioned beside a built in cupboard. Revealing that the snap was of her new home, Millie wrote: 'Next chapter incoming... excited to make a new place my home'.

Millie Mackintosh has revealed she is leaving the marital home she shared with her ex Hugo Taylor and is moving into a new place of her own Millie said she kept up her workout routine which helps her feel 'mentally and physically strong' Before their separation, Millie and Hugo (pictured right) spent months completing a full renovation on their £5million family home, regularly sharing updates about the project The news was included in a post about 'half term realities' with her young daughters. During this time, Millie revealed they visited her parents on the train with their pet pug, Luna, posting a snap from the station with their luggage.

The mother of two also opened up about how she sometimes feels guilty when she's not working, but tries to remember how short their childhood is. Sharing how she also took care of herself, Millie said: 'Self care and some pug cuddles are always the best. Luna decided red light therapy was for her actually.

' As well as this, Millie said she kept up her workout routine which helps her feel 'mentally and physically strong'. In April 2025, Millie posted a year into their renovation, revealing that the past 12 months had included 'time, energy and late nights'.

Millie said: 'It's wild to think it's been a whole year since we started our renovation… sometimes you get so caught up in the day-to-day that you forget to stop and appreciate just how far you've come.

'When I look back to the early days - the plans, the moodboards, the dust (so much dust! ), the endless decisions and all the highs and lows that come with a project like this - it honestly feels like a lifetime ago.

' She continued: 'It took time, energy, late nights and a lot of patience… but seeing it now, I'm so proud of everything we put into it. 'The best part? We're finally at the stage where it's about the little things. Filling the space with art, books and those pieces you pick up over time that make a house feel like home.

The mother of two also opened up about how she sometimes feels guilty when she's not working, but tries to remember how short their childhood is Millie also revealed they had been busy playing 'glam squad' as the girls did her hair Sharing how she also took care of herself, Millie said: 'Self care and some pug cuddles are always the best. Luna decided red light therapy was for her actually' Millie revealed they visited her parents on the train with their pet pug, Luna, posting a snap from the station with their luggage 'There's still plenty I want to do - but it feels really special to pause, look back and soak it all in.

' Months before, Millie had posted pictures of her old kitchen which she had transformed into a cosy snug. But now Millie is ready to get stuck into a new project after moving into her new place following their split. In another suggestion that she is moving on, Millie showed off her toned physique as she gave fans a glimpse at her gruelling workout routine last week.

M,llie hit the gym hard as she completed reps of bicep curls, leg press, tricep pull downs and cable rows. Flaunting her abs in a simple black sports bra, black leggings and matching trainers, the star gave a cheeky hint that she is planning a carefree summer. Smiling at the camera in the clip, Millie penned: ' Not for my health, Not for my future, Not to feel better.... Just so I can dress like a sl*t this summer'





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Millie Mackintosh Hugo Taylor Made In Chelsea Celebrity Split Divorce New Home

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