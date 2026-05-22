Millie Mackintosh dismisses 'fabricated' lifestyle on Made In Chelsea

Millie Mackintosh has spoken out about her time on Made In Chelsea, saying that the affluent lifestyle portrayed on the show was 'fabricated' and that she travelled to the west London set on public transport. The TV personality, who became a household name after landing a prominent role in the show in 2011, said that the day-to-day reality was rather different from the glamorous lifestyles portrayed on the show.

Millie Mackintosh has dismissed the affluent lifestyle portrayed on Made In Chelsea as fabricated and says she travelled to the west London set on public transport after being cast entirely by accident.

The TV personality became a household name after landing a prominent role in the hugely popular E4 show in 2011, with her personal life played out to cameras across five series' before her eventual departure. However, she says the glamorous lifestyles portrayed on the show were in stark contrast to the reality, and reveals she didn't even live in Chelsea when she landed a part.

Millie was living with a flatmate and her flatmate had an audition for Made In Chelsea, and they were chatting to her in the flat when Millie was getting ready for a date and she walked out in her underwear and was like shall I wear this outfit or this and was talking about her dating life and they were like you need to be on this show. Millie wanted to be on Britain's Next Top Model and she'd interviewed a lot but didn't make the last round, so she took the audition for Made In Chelsea and got it.

Millie would frequently be filmed attending parties and arriving at glamorous night-spots in the rear of a luxury car, but she says the day-to-day reality was rather different. Her first day of MIC she got the bus to filming and they made her get in a Bentley and they filmed her getting out and going into a nightclub. The lifestyle... she wasn't even living in Chelsea!

They were going out and partying and drinking a lot, so that part definitely wasn't exaggerated. Now four years sober, Millie says her time on the show also contributed to an over-reliance on alcohol and her subsequent decision to give up drinking in 2022. She was already going out and enjoying herself quite a lot, but then suddenly the pressure of being on TV, and those scenes where sometimes you'd be confronting someone and it would be really uncomfortable.

She definitely would be drinking - she'd be drinking before. Those drink throws didn't happen when she was sober. Millie featured across five series' of the show before making the decision to leave after embarking on a new relationship with her first husband, rapper Professor Green in the wake of her split from co-star Hugo Taylor.

She'd gone through a really painful breakup and at that point she was just finding the whole thing really difficult, and then when she met somebody new and knew that relationship wasn't going to be filmed, it just didn't make sense anymore. She didn't want to be there just to comment on other people's drama. Millie subsequently married Green, real name Stephen Manderson, at Somerset venue Babington House in 2013.

But three years later the marriage was over and Millie would reunite with ex-boyfriend Hugo, with the couple exchanging vows at Chelsea Town Hall in 2018, two years after her separation from Green. A parent to daughters Sienna Grace and Aurelia Violet with her second husband, Millie is now single after confirming their separation in March.

Millie discussed her time on the show during the latest instalment of Olivia Attwood's Olivia's House podcast, and said she was still in touch with her former co-stars. She said she'd been in touch with Spencer Matthews, and that they'd had an awkward moment on the red carpet. Insiders revealed the fallout between them. Millie also discussed her recent separation from her second husband, and said she was focused on the positive things in her life.

She said she felt like she was on a journey, and that every day was different. She said she was excited about the things going on in her life, and that most days she felt good. Olivia Attwood also discussed her recent marriage to footballer Bradley Dack, and said she felt like she was in the trenches with Millie. She said they'd been Instagram friends, and that they'd been DMing back and forth.

She said everything Millie had posted, she'd been like I feel you, and that she was focused on the positive things in her life





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Millie Mackintosh Made In Chelsea TV Personality Public Transport Affluent Lifestyle Fabricated Glamorous Lifestyles Day-To-Day Reality Alcohol Sober Britain's Next Top Model Professor Green Hugo Taylor Olivia Attwood Olivia's House Podcast

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