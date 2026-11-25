Millie Mackintosh and new boyfriend Matthew Tanner celebrate Christmas at her home, marking a new chapter nine months after her divorce from Hugo Taylor.

Millie Mackintosh and her new partner Matthew Tanner have solidified their relationship with a festive celebration at her London residence. The former Made In Chelsea star, aged 37, shared romantic video clips on Wednesday showing the couple decorating her home for Christmas. These intimate moments highlight the rapid progression of their romance, which went public on social media just weeks prior.

Millie Mackintosh and Matthew Tanner Festive Celebration

The couple displayed obvious affection while preparing for the holiday season inside Mackintosh's rental property. Tanner, 38, was seen enjoying a relaxed day with the television personality as they engaged in seasonal traditions. Mackintosh appeared unable to hide her joy, maintaining a constant smile throughout their time together. This display of domestic happiness marks a significant milestone in their courtship, which has moved quickly from private dating to a public festive appearance.

Also read Matthew Lawrence, Madison Lawlor, Nick Champa Cast In 'Truck Or Treat'

Matthew Tanner Career and Fitness Background

Matthew Tanner serves as a Global Solutions Director and Programme Director at Robert Walters Consultancy. His professional background is complemented by a strong commitment to physical fitness and endurance sports. An examination of his Instagram account, which boasts 4,600 followers, reveals a lifestyle centered on wellness and health. He frequently shares mirror selfies showcasing his athletic physique and chiseled six-pack.

Tanner previously played amateur rugby but ended his participation in the sport following a knee injury in 2025. Since recovering, he has shifted his focus toward endurance racing and ultra-marathons. His dedication to physical challenges appears to align well with Mackintosh's own interest in fitness and well-being. Their shared values regarding health and active living seem to be a foundational element of their compatibility.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hugo Taylor Co-Parenting and Personal Reflection

These festive updates occur against the backdrop of Millie Mackintosh's ongoing separation from her ex-husband Hugo Taylor. The couple, married for seven years, officially filed for divorce in February after separating earlier this year. Mackintosh moved into her new rental home in August, establishing a separate household while maintaining a co-parenting arrangement for their children.

Taylor, 40, has recently addressed the transition by emphasizing stability for their two daughters, Sienna, aged six, and Aurelia, aged four. In a recent statement, he explained that he refrained from public commentary on the divorce to protect family privacy. He expressed gratitude for the support received and stated his focus remains on being a present father during this period of significant change.

Taylor shared a poetic quote on Instagram that reverses the traditional proverb all that glitters is not gold. The message, drawn from J.R.R. Tolkien's The Fellowship of the Ring, speaks to inner strength and deep roots rather than superficial appearances. This sentiment suggests a reflective approach to the future as he navigates life after marriage.

From Chelsea Walks to Boodles Launch Event

The relationship between Mackintosh and Tanner gained visibility in October when they were first spotted holding hands during a dog walk in Chelsea. Their public emergence intensified when Tanner accompanied Mackintosh to the Boodles Old Bond Street flagship opening. This appearance served as a high-profile introduction to their social circle before they officially launched their relationship on Instagram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speculation about how the couple met points to the exclusive celebrity dating app Raya. Mackintosh reportedly signed up for the platform during the summer, potentially facilitating her introduction to Tanner. Their quick transition from private meetings to a public holiday celebration indicates a strong connection established through these digital and social channels.

The narrative of this new romance contrasts sharply with the respectful and cautious approach Taylor has taken regarding his post-marriage life. While Taylor focuses on faith and optimism for his daughters, Mackintosh and Tanner are embracing a more visible and celebratory phase of their lives. The split in custody arrangements means the children now divide their time between the two separate homes of their parents.

As the holiday season continues, the focus remains on how this new dynamic will unfold for the family unit. Tanner's integration into Mackintosh's life appears smooth, supported by shared interests in fitness and wellness. The festive decorations and shared laughter captured in recent videos suggest a positive and harmonious new beginning for the couple.

Observers note that the rapid public display of affection and domestic comfort signals a serious commitment from both parties. With Tanner working remotely as a director and Mackintosh maintaining her media presence, their schedules appear compatible. The coming months will likely reveal further details about how they balance their professional lives with their growing relationship.