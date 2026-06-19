Former reality stars Millie Mackintosh and Ferne McCann led the glamorous arrivals at Royal Ascot on day four. They were joined by other celebrities, including Gemma Owen and Charlotte Hawkins, who showcased their style in stunning outfits.

Millie Mackintosh and Ferne McCann lead glamorous arrivals at Royal Ascot on day four. The pair, both former reality stars, showcased their style in stunning outfits, with Millie opting for a pale blue ruffled gown and Ferne choosing a hot pink look.

They were joined by other celebrities, including Gemma Owen, Charlotte Hawkins, and Georgia Toffolo, who revealed her 'obscene' outfit choice for Ascot on Instagram. Charlotte Hawkins cut an elegant figure as she led the early arrivals on day four of Royal Ascot after attending the previous days of the event. She showcased her own Ascot style on Friday, arriving in a patterned blue dress with a scalloped hem, teamed with a statement fascinator.

Earlier in the day, Georgia Toffolo revealed her 'obscene' outfit choice for Ascot as she slipped into a 90-year-old gold dress to take the tube to day four of the festival. The former Made In Chelsea star, 31, took to her Instagram on Friday to show off her outfit for the prestigious event. She said in the clip: 'Obscene outfit reveal.

'What do you think? It's an incredibly special dress. I had to bring it outside and show you on the balcony.

'It is beyond.. So it's actually made of something called cloth of gold, which I didn't know how special it was until I did some research and it became more prevalent in the 1920s, 1930s, and it's sort of known to be one of the most magnificent materials ever made so I can't believe it's even touching me.

'Thank you Royal Ascot for making my members name badge match with my dress today. And you know what I'm like, I always want an obscene,'Oh my god did she actually choose that thing,' moment, and that is the hat.

'The more I shake, the more it jingles and jangles but I think it's really special. 'I literally dyed my hair darker to complement all outfits this week and I think it's paid off. Vinted baby.

'I'm running really late so I think I'm going to get the tube and then the train. Probably not my best idea I've ever had but needs must.

Charlotte larked around with fellow ITV personality Mark Heyes Aimee Fuller, Mary Earps and Chemmy Alcott all looked like they were having lots of fun Earlier in the day before arriving at the Berkshire course, Georgia Toffolo revealed her 'obscene' outfit choice for Ascot as she slipped into a 90-year-old gold dress to take the tube to day four of the festival The former Made In Chelsea star, 31, took to her Instagram on Friday to show off her outfit for the prestigious event 'These really gorgeous shoes, they're only Next, but they're so comfortable. Tell me you love my outfit.

Tell me you hate it. I don't mind the haters. 'I think it's absolutely stunning. I just loved i





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Millie Mackintosh Ferne Mccann Royal Ascot Gemma Owen Charlotte Hawkins Georgia Toffolo

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