Millie Mackintosh and Ferne McCann Dazzle at Royal Ascot Day Four

Reality stars Millie Mackintosh and Ferne McCann led glamorous arrivals on day four of Royal Ascot, with Millie debuting a new chapter after her split and Ferne in a bold hot pink look. Other attendees included Charlotte Hawkins, Gemma Owen, and Georgia Toffolo, who made a statement in a 90-year-old gold dress.

The fourth day of Royal Ascot on Friday afternoon saw a parade of glamorous arrivals, with newly single Millie Mackintosh and Ferne McCann leading the star-studded crowd.

Millie, 36, formerly of Made In Chelsea, captivated onlookers in a pale blue ruffled gown that flowed elegantly as she walked. She accessorized with a matching fascinator, a delicate piece that complemented the gown's soft hues. Her blonde hair was styled in a chic loose ponytail, and her makeup was flawlessly applied, highlighting her natural beauty. This appearance comes shortly after Millie revealed her separation from estranged husband Hugo Taylor, with whom she shares daughters Sienna, six, and Aurelia, four.

In a recent social media post, she expressed excitement for her next chapter after moving out of the marital home, writing, 'Next chapter incoming... excited to make a new place my home.

' The sentiment resonated with fans who have followed her journey. Millie's confident stride and radiant smile suggested she is embracing this new phase of life with optimism. Ferne McCann, another reality TV star, made a showstopping entrance in a hot pink ensemble that turned heads. Her gown featured a dramatic full skirt and a cinched belt that accentuated her waist.

She paired the dress with a wide-brimmed hat in the same vibrant shade, adding a touch of vintage glamour. In her hands, she carried an Hermes Birkin bag, a symbol of luxury that complemented her bold look. Ferne wore her hair pulled back from her face, allowing the outfit and accessories to take center stage. Her confidence was palpable as she posed for photographs, embodying the spirit of Royal Ascot's fashion-forward attendees.

Other notable arrivals included Gemma Owen, who looked lovely in a white dress with pink accessories, and Charlotte Hawkins, the ITV presenter known for her coverage of the event's lifestyle and fashion aspects. Charlotte, 51, arrived in a patterned blue dress with a scalloped hem, paired with a statement fascinator and navy court shoes. Her hair was styled in an elegant updo, and she completed the look with drop earrings.

Earlier in the day, Georgia Toffolo, another former Made In Chelsea star, caused a stir by revealing her 'obscene' outfit choice for Ascot: a 90-year-old gold dress made from cloth of gold, a material historically used in the 1920s and 1930s. She took the tube to the event, sharing the journey on Instagram and expressing her excitement about the dress's historical significance. Her outfit, matched with a jingling hat and darker hair, exemplified her bold personal style.

The day showcased a blend of classic elegance and daring fashion, with each celebrity bringing their unique flair to the Royal Ascot festivities





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