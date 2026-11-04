Millie Keen Reveals Child Star Drug Offers and Sobriety Choice

Child actor Millie Keen discusses her strict sobriety, drug offers at age 11, and Hugh Jackman's protective mentorship during her early Hollywood career.

Millie Keen revealed on November 3 that she has maintained strict sobriety since childhood to avoid the substance abuse culture she witnessed in the entertainment industry.

The 21-year-old actress shared her experience during the Tuesday episode of a podcast, explaining her refusal to drink or use drugs as a minor in Hollywood.

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Childhood Exposure to Substances

Keen stated she never experienced a hangover because she avoided intoxication entirely, attributing this discipline to witnessing excessive drinking among adults as a child actor.

She disclosed that individuals offered her cocaine at wrap parties when she was merely 11, 12, or 13 years old, which solidified her lack of interest in such substances.

This early exposure to illegal drugs prompted Keen to actively avoid them throughout her teenage years by fabricating sobriety to deter peer pressure.

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Tactics for Avoiding Peer Pressure

The actress explained she lied to peers by claiming to have already consumed something, despite being completely sober and drinking only Coca-Cola at social gatherings.

She described this strategy as a necessary survival mechanism to appear compliant while maintaining her personal boundaries and avoiding illegal substances.

Keen noted that she still enjoys social environments but prefers to remain sober to appreciate the music, dancing, and company without the effects of alcohol.

Hugh Jackman's Protective Mentorship

Keen praised Hugh Jackman, who played her father in the series, for his exceptional protective behavior and positive reinforcement during her formative years on set.

She credited Jackman with ensuring her working hours were not abused, fostering a fun environment, and shielding her from any behind-the-scenes tensions or conflicts.

The actress described the actor as an ideal number one and a genuine parental figure who provided crucial support during her time as a young performer.

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Broader Industry Context on Sobriety

Her comments align with wider conversations in Hollywood, including Kelly Osbourne's discussion of her six-year sobriety journey and subsequent relapse in April 2021.

Industry figures like Jackman and Rosenbaum highlighted the unique challenges young stars face regarding substance exposure and the importance of supportive mentors.

Keen's experience underscores the growing awareness of protective measures and the personal choices younger actors make to navigate their careers healthily.

Impact on Young Actor Development

The revelations shed light on the specific pressures faced by child actors who encounter adult behaviors and substances at a very young age.

Keen's choice to remain sober and her reliance on positive role models like Jackman illustrate effective strategies for maintaining mental health in a high-pressure environment.

These insights contribute to the ongoing dialogue about safeguarding young talent and fostering safe, supportive sets in the entertainment industry.