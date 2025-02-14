Millie Bobby Brown Warns Against Leaking Child Actor Contracts

Millie Bobby Brown, star of 'Stranger Things,' cautions about the risks of publicly disclosing child actor contracts, emphasizing their vulnerability and the need for protection.

Millie Bobby Brown , known for her breakout role as Eleven in Netflix 's hit series ' Stranger Things ,' has shared her perspective on the sensitive topic of child actor contracts . In a recent Vanity Fair cover story, the 20-year-old actress expressed that contracts signed during her childhood should have been kept confidential rather than leaked publicly. Brown emphasized the dangers such leaks pose to young actors, stating, 'It just puts children in a really dangerous situation.

' While she didn't delve into specific threats, she voiced concern about the industry's approach to child actors, saying, 'I think everybody's a little bit too lax about the way that children are brought up in the industry.'Brown's acting career began at a young age, captivating audiences with her portrayal of Eleven in the first season of 'Stranger Things' in 2016. She quickly rose to prominence, alongside veteran stars like Winona Ryder and David Harbor, and became a household name. As the show's popularity soared, so did Brown's salary. By season three, reports indicated she was earning at least $250,000 per episode. For the anticipated fifth and final season, most cast members are reportedly receiving $6 to $9 million or more. Brown, however, has a separate, lucrative deal with Netflix that encompasses her work on both the 'Stranger Things' series and her films for the streamer, including the 'Enola Holmes' franchise and the upcoming 'The Electric State.' Reflecting on her journey, Brown credited Netflix and her parents for their unwavering support and guidance during her rise to fame. She acknowledged the intense scrutiny her family faced, stating, 'I grew up with a lot of eyes on my parents, but I feel that those were the people that protected me the most.' Brown emphasized her parents' teaching, stating they instilled in her the importance of 'saying no at a very young age' and advocating for herself in the demanding entertainment industry





