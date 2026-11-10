Millie Bobby Brown Stars in Netflix Comedy Non-Refundable

Netflix has announced Millie Bobby Brown will star in and produce the comedy Non-Refundable, a film directed by Paul Briganti and co-starring Jack Innanen.

Millie Bobby Brown has taken on a new project with Netflix, the streaming service announced on the same day it confirmed her role in the comedy film Non-Refundable. Brown will star in and produce the film, which also features Jack Innanen, known for his work on Adults. The project arrives ahead of Brown's planned Netflix reunion with her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour, a series that is also in development with the platform. This story is developing, and further details will be added as they become available.

Core Details of the Non-Refundable Story

Non-Refundable centers on Dani, played by Brown, and Nate, played by Innanen. The two are a former couple who travel to a booked, non-refundable wedding venue in Mexico. Their reason for going is twofold: they want the trip booking to not go to waste, and they want to show each other up by bringing new dates along. The premise places two exes in the same tropical setting and builds the comedy around their rivalry and the awkward logistics of a wedding that no longer exists.

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Paul Briganti, a Saturday Night Live alum and Emmy Award nominee, will direct the film. The screenplay is based on a spec script written by David Bernstein, meaning the script was written independently on speculation before a studio or streamer commissioned it. Netflix has not, based on the source material, shared a release date or a production schedule for the film.

Harbour Describes the Upcoming Netflix Series

David Harbour told ScreenRant that his new Netflix series with Brown had reached an important milestone. He said the production has a number of scripts in hand and is set to begin filming early next year. Harbour called the show really, really great and praised the writer Jack Thorne, who also wrote Adolescence, describing him as a brilliant writer.

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Harbour said the series explores a range of interesting themes that he and Brown both want to examine. He added that the show gets into its central dynamic in a rich and propulsive way, and said he expects it to be spectacular. The actor also said he could not wait to get started, signaling enthusiasm from the lead performer on the project. The series has not been detailed further in the source material, so its plot and premise remain unannounced.

Why the Netflix Partnership Matters Next

The announcement gives Netflix two Brown-led projects moving in parallel: a comedy feature with a defined cast and director, and a series whose scripts are already written and whose production is planned for early next year. For Brown, the pair of projects signals a continued working relationship with the streamer after her earlier high-profile success on the platform. For Harbour, the series marks a return to a Netflix collaboration with the same lead actress.

For viewers, the immediate next steps are the Non-Refundable production and the start of filming on the Brown and Harbour series in early next year. Both projects will be watched closely by fans of the performers and by industry observers tracking how streamers are structuring big-name collaborations. Further announcements, including casting details, premiere windows, and official titles, are expected as the productions progress, though none have been confirmed in the source reporting.