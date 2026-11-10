Millie Bobby Brown Stars in Adults, a High-Concept Comedy About an Ex-Couple

Millie Bobby Brown is expected to headline the high-concept comedy Adults as Dani, an ex-partner who must escape a wedding venue mess that reunites her with Nate in Mexico.

Millie Bobby Brown is expected to headline Adults, a high-concept commercial comedy centered on Dani, played by Brown, and Nate, played by Innanen. The two are described as an ex-couple who try to get themselves out of their wedding venue situation, and the story follows them into a hilarious adventure in Mexico, where Dani and Nate meet again with their new dates.

The project adds another chapter to a career that has been closely tied to Netflix over the past decade. Brown has become one of the streamer's most popular faces through multiple projects, making the Adults announcement a notable new step for an actress best known for genre-driven roles.

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How the Adults Premise Drives the Comedy

Brown's Dani and Innanen's Nate are central to a premise built around a shared problem. A wedding venue predicament forces two former partners back into each other's orbit, and that pressure sets up the film's comedic engine.

The source describes Adults as a high-concept commercial comedy, a label usually applied to stories that can be explained quickly through one strong premise. In this case, that premise combines a failed relationship, a wedding that will not go as planned, and a trip to Mexico where each character's new date becomes part of the chaos.

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The movie's setting is also a key part of its structure. Moving the story to Mexico places Dani and Nate in an unfamiliar environment where their past relationship and their present lives collide, giving the film room for the adventure-driven scenes the source highlights.

Millie Bobby Brown's Netflix Career Milestones

Brown's Netflix career began in 2016 with Stranger Things, where she played the beloved role of Eleven. The series became a global success before wrapping with Season 5 last year.

Brown also starred as Enola Holmes, the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, in a movie series that kicked off in 2020 and garnered mostly positive reactions. The third film in the series came out this July.

Her 2024 action-adventure Damsel, directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, also featured Nick Robinson and Brooke Carter, among others. Brown played Elodie, who finds herself in danger after being sacrificed to a terrifying dragon.

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Last year, Brown appeared in The Electric State alongside Chris Pratt and Ke Huy Quan. She played Michelle, an orphaned teen who tries to find her brother following a robot rebellion.

What Adults Means for Brown's Next Projects

Adults represents a shift toward comedy in a filmography that has so far been defined by fantasy, mystery, and action roles. The source places the film in the same stretch of work that includes Enola Holmes, Damsel, and The Electric State, all of which have kept Brown in front of large audiences.

The source does not provide a release date, distribution details, or additional cast members for Adults, so those specifics remain unconfirmed. The clearest next signals are the film's official production schedule and any further casting announcements that name the remaining roles in the ex-couple storyline.