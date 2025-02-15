Millie Bobby Brown Says She 'Loved' Shaving Her Head for Stranger Things and Would Do It Again

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her iconic shaved head as Eleven in Stranger Things, has opened up about her experience and revealed she doesn't think much about hair. Brown shared that shaving her head for the role was empowering and made her feel much better. She even admitted she loved the feeling of having her head shaved and would do it again.

Millie Bobby Brown recently opened up about her unique relationship with hair, revealing that she doesn't think about it much. The 20-year-old actress, known for her iconic shaved head role as Eleven in Stranger Things, shared her perspective while creating a sculpture of herself. When asked if she wanted to add hair to the clay figure, Brown responded, 'I usually don't think about hair. When I shaved it, I was like, 'hair is literally like, not a part of my aura.

' Brown explained that shaving her head for the role was a transformative experience. 'It was the most important thing in my whole life because it empowered me so much and made me feel so much better,' she said. 'So yeah, I loved shaving my hair off. It was an amazing experience and I would do it again in a heartbeat. I just loved it. When it rained, it was like a massage. And having hair is really annoying. It's a task. It's like another thing to worry about.' Brown's comments come as Stranger Things prepares for its final season. The series, which has captivated audiences with its blend of sci-fi, horror, and nostalgia, will conclude with season 5. Netflix recently released a teaser for the upcoming season, revealing that it will take place in the Fall of 1987, a time jump from season 4, which concluded in the Spring of 1986. Brown, who has been with the show since its inception, recently reflected on her long journey with the series. In July of last year, she shared, 'I started when I was 10, I'm now turning 20 years old. Feels very weird.' Brown has embraced several hair transformations throughout her career, from the iconic shaved head to a variety of wigs and styles. Her recent change to a blonde bob has generated a lot of buzz





