Millie Bobby Brown's Big Comeback at Netflix: Enola Holmes 3 Preview

After playing Eleven in Stranger Things for nearly a decade, Millie Bobby Brown has become one of the most popular actors on Netflix. She's partnered with the streamer repeatedly and starred in major Netflix original programming. Enola Holmes 3 is her highly anticipated return, set to release on July 1, 2026. Could it become her biggest Netflix movie yet? The challenge lies in attracting and retaining high viewership in competition with other major Netflix original movies. However, the star's growing popularity and the familiarity of the franchise could potentially boost viewership records for the franchise and Brown herself. Are you excited to see Enola Holmes 3? Let me know in the comments below! #MillieBobbyBrown #EnolaHolmes #NetflixOriginal

After playing Eleven in Stranger Things for nearly a decade, Millie Bobby Brown has become one of the most popular actors on Netflix . She's starred in major Netflix original programming, including Enola Holmes and The Electric State.

Enola Holmes 3, her highly anticipated return to Netflix, is set to release on July 1, 2026. Could it become her biggest Netflix movie yet? The challenge lies in attracting and retaining high viewership in competition with other major Netflix original movies.

However, the star's growing popularity and the familiarity of the franchise could potentially boost viewership records for the franchise and Brown herself. The movie will need to be the most popular entry in the franchise by a large margin to have a chance of beating Damsel's viewership. Are you excited to see Enola Holmes 3? Let me know in the comments below! #MillieBobbyBrown #EnolaHolmes #NetflixOrigina





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Millie Bobby Brown Enola Holmes Netflix Popularity Franchise Challenge

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