Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl via Adoption

Actress Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, have announced the arrival of their first child through adoption. The couple shared the news on Instagram, expressing their excitement and their desire for privacy during this special time.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have announced the arrival of their first child via adoption. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram, stating, 'This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.' The 21-year-old actress had previously expressed her desire for a large family and mentioned her openness to adoption on the SmartLess podcast earlier this year.

During her appearance, Brown revealed, 'I’m still really young, but my mum actually had her first child at 21 and my dad was 19. It's been my thing since before I met Jake, since I was a baby - I told my mum, like baby dolls, I wanted to be a mum just like the way my mum was to me. Jake was like 'we cannot do that until we get married', so that was his thing and my thing was I really want a family, I really want a big family,' she added. Brown and Bongiovi, who began dating in 2022, exchanged vows in a private ceremony in May 2024, followed by a grand celebration in Italy that September.





