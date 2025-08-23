Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, known for their roles in 'Stranger Things' and upcoming films respectively, have announced the arrival of their first child, a daughter, bringing their family to three.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have begun their journey as parents, welcoming a baby girl into their family just one year after their wedding. The couple, who tied the knot in a whirlwind romance, shared the joyful news through a joint Instagram post on Thursday, announcing the arrival of their 'sweet baby girl ' over summer.

While the young pair, both 21 and 23 respectively, chose to keep intimate details about their daughter private, they expressed their overwhelming happiness and excitement for this new chapter in their lives.\ Brown, widely recognized for her phenomenal performance as Eleven in Netflix's groundbreaking series 'Stranger Things,' has been experiencing a period of significant personal growth and achievement. Beyond her acting career, the British star, known for her roles in 'Enola Holmes' and 'Electric State,' has ventured into various business endeavors, including her own makeup and clothing lines. She also leads a personal project close to her heart: running her own farm in Georgia, which doubles as an animal rescue. Bongiovi, a budding actor, forayed into the film industry with his debut role in 'Rockbottom' and is set to appear in the upcoming project 'Poetic License.'\Since secretly connecting through social media in 2021, Brown and Bongiovi's relationship blossomed quickly, culminating in a heartwarming engagement in April 2023. Brown proudly showcased snippets of their luxury Tuscan wedding in October, confirming their union. Bongiovi's father, renowned musician Jon Bon Jovi, provided a glimpse into the intimate ceremony by sharing his delight and confirming that his son's happiness knew no bounds. As Brown embarks on this new phase of parenthood, the final season of 'Stranger Things' looms, promising a bittersweet end to a journey that shaped her adolescence. While bidding farewell to the beloved series with fondness and gratitude, Brown prepares to embrace the profound joy of motherhood, knowing her little girl will be her constant companion through it all





