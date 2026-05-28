Milli Vanilli Vocalists Distance Themselves from Great American State Fair Performance

The real vocalists of Milli Vanilli have clarified that they will not be performing at the Great American State Fair, despite the event's advertisements. The group's members, including Jodie Rocco and Linda Rocco, have stated that any act using the name 'Milli Vanilli' at the fair is a tribute band with no association to the original group. This announcement comes after Fabrice Morvan, a member of Milli Vanilli, attended the premiere of a documentary about the group at the 2023 Tribeca Festival.

Fabrice Morvan , a member of the iconic 1980s duo Milli Vanilli , attended the premiere of a documentary about the group at the 2023 Tribeca Festival in New York City.

Meanwhile, the real vocalists of Milli Vanilli, including Jodie Rocco and Linda Rocco, have distanced themselves from an upcoming performance at the Great American State Fair, claiming that any act using the name 'Milli Vanilli' is a tribute band with no association to the original group. The fair, part of the Freedom 250 celebrations honoring America's 250th birthday, was initially slated to feature Milli Vanilli alongside other 1980s and 1990s artists like Vanilla Ice and Young MC.

However, both Milli Vanilli and Young MC have since announced they will not be performing, leaving the lineup in flux. The Freedom 250 festival in Washington, D.C. , will now feature a mix of artists including Flo Rida, Bret Michaels, The Commodores, and Martina McBride. Milli Vanilli, comprised of Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus, rose to fame in the late 1980s with hits like 'Blame It on the Rain', 'Girl I'm Gonna Miss You', and 'Girl You Know It's True'





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Milli Vanilli Great American State Fair Freedom 250 Jodie Rocco Linda Rocco Fabrice Morvan

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