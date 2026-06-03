Miller-Meeks Prevails in Iowa 1st District Republican Primary Amid Trump Endorsement

Incumbent U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks secured a decisive victory in the Republican primary for Iowa's 1st congressional district, defeating challenger David Pautsch with 73.2% of the vote based on early reTurns. the race,watched closely by both parties, occurs in a district considered a toss-up for the 2026 general election and one of the most competitive in the nation.

incumbent U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks won the Republican primary in Iowa s 1st congressional district in a decisive Tuesday night contest. With about 32% of votes counted, Miller-Meeks received 73.2% compared to challenger David Pautsch 's 26.8%, according to early results.

The victory comes after former President Donald Trump endorsed Miller-Meeks last year, praising her record on the economy, taxes, agriculture, energy dominance,border security and the Second Amendment. Miller-Meeks, who has served in Congress since 2021,is a veteran with over two decades of experience as a nurse and doctor in the Army and previously an Iowa state senator.

Her seat is regarded as one of the most competitive in the country; Democrat Christina Bohannan came within one percentage point of unseating her in the 2024 general election. The nonpartisan Cook Political Account has listed the district as one of 18 toss-up races that wiLl determine control of the House in the 2026 cycle.

While Democrats have overperformed in recent elections, both parties are expected to compete vigorously in the district covering most of Southeast Iowa as the November general election approaches





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iowa Miller-Meeks Pautsch Republican Primary Trump Endorsement Congress 2026 Election Toss-Up Race

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iowa Basketball Making Push for 2027 Four-Star Guard Chase LumpkinThe Hawkeyes recently extended an offer to 2027 guard Chase Lumpkin. Get background and scouting report below.

Read more »

Ex-Iowa school superintendent sentenced to prison as an illegal alien found with firearmsIowa's largest school district ex-superintendent sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms while living in the U.S. as an illegal alien.

Read more »

Lack of Arizona News With Milan Momcilovic Should Worry Iowa State Basketball FansSince Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic officially withdrew from the 2026 NBA Draft, there has been a lot of chatter about where he could play his se

Read more »

Iowa Democrat Candidates Engage in Heated BattleThe Democratic primary in Iowa has become increasingly heated, with candidates Turek and Wahls engaging in a battle over electability and party leadership. Turek has received support from prominent Iowa Democrats and disability advocates, while Wahls has framed himself as an independent-minded Democrat who can better connect with swing voters. Recent polling suggests a 20-point lead for Turek in the two most recent public surveys, and the Iowa Democrat suggested thAt Turek's support from former Sen. Tom Harkin and disability advocates may have carried far more weight with many Iowa voters.

Read more »