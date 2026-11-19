Miller High Life has teamed up with men's lifestyle brand Huckberry to create a new limited-time lifestyle collection to just play checkers.

Miller High Life has teamed up with men's lifestyle brand Huckberry to create a new limited-time lifestyle collection to just play checkers. Miller High Life and Huckberry teamed up on a limited-release holiday collection built around beer, hanging out, and checkers.

The Miller High Life x Huckberry lineup includes tees, hats, champagne flutes, a YETI bucket, and a travel chess and checkers set. Prices in the Miller High Life collection range from $39 hats and a $45 game set to a $160 YETI Rambler Beverage Bucket. Huckberry says Miller High Life has been its unofficial house champagne for years, which led to the new collaboration. Miller High Life has formed a partnership with Huckberry to create a special lifestyle collection.

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The new Limited-Release Holiday Collection can be summed up in one sentence: This is for people who just wanna hang out, drink beer, and play checkers. As you can see from the images here, they have created a lineup of"fancier" items, including champagne flutes shaped like a High Life bottle and a roll-up travel chess set in red and gold colors.

This collection will only be around for a short time, both throughMiller High Life & Huckberry Just Wanna Drink Beer and Play Checkers The collection pairs Huckberry's adventure-ready design with High Life's unpretentious spirit, with pieces made for kicking back, hosting and celebrating the everyday. Fans of both brands can now keep drinks cold in the YETI Rambler Beverage Bucket and break out the travel chess and checkers set for a little friendly competition.

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Looking for a unique gift this holiday season for the person who has everything? Chances are they don't have beer bottle-shaped champagne flutes. , co-founders of Huckberry.

"In the early days, we'd lug boxes to the post office, then toast another day in business with cold High Lifes at our neighborhood dive bar. Fifteen years later, it's still our celebration beer. So when the chance came to collaborate, we jumped at it.

", Sr. Director of Value Brands at Molson Coors. "Sometimes, all you need is good company, a cold High Life and a reason to raise a glass. That's the spirit we wanted to bring to our collection with Huckberry. From everyday essentials to more unexpected finds, each piece is designed to help fans enjoy the good things in life without taking themselves too seriously.

"Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings. Miller High Life has teamed up with men's lifestyle brand Huckberry to create a new limited-time lifestyle collection to just play checkers.

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