Miller and Hegseth Lead Counter-Cartel Coalition and Urban Safety Initiatives

Stephen Miller and Pete Hegseth collaborate on the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition and crime reduction task forces in Washington DC, achieving significant arrest numbers and crime drops.

Newly appointed White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth have solidified a powerful operational partnership that defines key aspects of the Trump administration's national security and public safety agenda. This alliance, which began when Miller served as deputy chief of staff for policy before his promotion took effect on Monday, focuses on dismantling criminal organizations and securing borders across the Western Hemisphere. Their coordinated efforts have resulted in high-profile initiatives such as the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition, also known as the Shield of the Americas, and aggressive law enforcement crackdowns in major urban centers including Washington, DC, Memphis, and Louisiana.

The Core Mechanics of the A3C Coalition

The Americas Counter Cartel Coalition, or A3C, operates as a primary mechanism for confronting narco-terrorist networks that pose direct threats to national sovereignty and public safety in the Americas. The initiative was launched at the first A3C conference held at Southern Command headquarters in Doral, Florida, bringing together the United States and sixteen partner nations from Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. Since that initial gathering, three additional countries have signed on to the coalition, expanding its reach and capacity for intelligence sharing.

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The strategic purpose of the A3C is to enable expanded information sharing and collaboration among member nations to dismantle cartel operations and secure borders throughout the Western Hemisphere. By treating these criminal enterprises as equivalent to state-sponsored terrorist organizations, the coalition aims to apply military-grade pressure to disrupt supply chains and leadership structures. This approach marks a significant shift in how the United States and its regional partners view and respond to transnational crime syndicates.

Stakeholder Positions and Strategic Rhetoric

Stephen Miller has articulated a hardline stance against cartel operations, explicitly comparing the criminal organizations in the Western Hemisphere to ISIS and Al-Qaeda. Speaking at the inaugural conference, Miller stated that the United States will not cede any territory in the hemisphere to adversaries and argued that these groups must be treated with the same brutality and ruthlessness applied to global terrorist networks. He emphasized that defeating these organizations requires the application of military power rather than traditional law enforcement methods alone.

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reinforced this aggressive posture during a Shield of the Americas forum in Panama in August, describing the A3C as representing a new sheriff in town. Hegseth confirmed that the coalition would specifically target twenty-four designated criminal organizations, including the Sinaloa Cartel, MS-13, and Tren de Aragua, utilizing sanctions and other punitive measures to degrade their capabilities. This unified rhetoric from the top of the administration signals a zero-tolerance policy toward organized crime.

Tangible Impact on Washington DC Safety

The practical application of these strategies is evident in the results produced by the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, a joint effort involving both Miller and Hegseth. Data from sources familiar with the operation indicates that Washington, DC, has experienced a forty-eight percent drop in homicides, a twelve percent decline in violent crime, and a thirty-two percent reduction in robberies. These statistics represent a substantial improvement in quality-of-life indicators for the nation's capital under the current administration's oversight.

Furthermore, the task force has generated over nineteen thousand arrests, including nineteen hundred ninety-five arrests for weapons offenses and nearly four thousand arrests for narcotics violations. Specific enforcement actions have also led to forty-six homicide arrests and the detention of nearly one hundred known gang members. In August 2025, Miller and Hegseth joined Vice President JD Vance at Union Station to commend National Guard troops for their contributions to establishing the rule of law and ensuring the safety of the capital.

Expansion of Enforcement in Memphis

The success of the Washington strategy has been mirrored in Memphis, where a similar task force has yielded impressive data from the U.S. Marshals Service. As of late October, the Memphis operation has recorded nearly thirteen thousand eight hundred seventy-six arrests, demonstrating the scalability of the Miller-Hegseth model. These figures include nearly fourteen hundred arrests for firearm violations, over fifteen hundred arrests for narcotics offenses, one hundred forty-seven arrests connected to homicides, and one hundred twenty-six arrests for sex offenses.

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The operational scope in Memphis underscores the administration's commitment to aggressive policing and federal-state cooperation in high-crime areas. Hegseth has praised Miller's role in these successes, noting that the secure southwest border achieved over eighteen months ago is largely due to Miller's enabled policies. The Secretary of War described Miller as an incredible American patriot and a great friend of the Department of War, expressing full confidence in his ability to serve as the new chief of staff and defend the republic.