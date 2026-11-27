'Our dads could afford Corvettes and a house and kids and two vacations a year. The best we can manage is a nostalgic video game.'

Oh, the midlife crisis. In modern media, we've seen people buy sports cars, get piercings, or date people decades younger than they are, all in an apparent attempt to tap back into their youth once they realize what life stage they've hit.

But that was the old generation; what are things looking like these days? I'm still a ways from 45, but in my mid-30s, but the ol' MLC draws nearer and nearer, so getting these perspectives was actually really helpful. Here's what people had to share: 1.

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"I just hit 43, and since I turned 40, I've gotten Invisalign, gotten married, lost 30 lbs, started going to the gym four times a week, grown my hair longer, and had a son. I hope this is my midlife crisis because it's great so far.