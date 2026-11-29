'Honestly, it's the cleaning.'

Another generational debate has broken out on social media, and this time, it's about throwing house parties . The idea that millennials have drifted away from hosting house parties is a ~hot topic~ that is currently trending on X after some Gen Z folks fired off a few shots at their elders.

To be fair to Gen Z, millennials quickly ran with the idea and sparked a discussion amongst themselves, so this one isn't really their fault. First, how are people defining a "house party" these days? For the sake of argument, let's agree that while it can look like a number of things depending on where you're from, shared potluck meals, beverages, and hours spent at someone's house or apartment are generally the norm.

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The most important aspect of a house party, really, is the feeling of community, which has been a marked issue since even before the pandemic, but hasOne elder millennial called out this decline in people hosting house parties, which is what ~really~ got the conversation rolling. Some folks said they really wanted to host events at their homes, but got discouraged because no one ever showed up. Others cited cleaning as the major hassle.