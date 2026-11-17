It's still cool to wear business casual to the club, right? Please say yes.

As a Resident Writer here at BuzzFeed, I cover topics like politics, weird history, tech, trending viral stories, and other various corners of the internet.

It's pretty wild to think about just how much technology has changed in the past 20 years, and no one knows this better than millennials. Many of us grew up without the internet at all, and now have cellphones in our pockets every single day. Still, it's pretty fun to reminisce once in a while. Recently, over on X,,"Millennials, what was considered completely NORMAL in 2005 that would be absolutely unhinged today?

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" and these 29 answers are actually making my poor old bones ache:"There was a time window in our teens when the girl you liked might not have had her own cellphone, so you had to call the 'house phone' of her family if you wanted to talk to her in the evening. Said call was most likely answered by her parents or siblings, who knew what was up.

" "Being only in eighth grade, my parents had absolutely no idea where I was and absolutely no way to contact me. Just a time frame I was expected to return by if I wanted food.

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" "I would drop my phone, it would pop into three pieces, and I would put it back together, and it still worked. "books were released, we had midnight book launches attended by millions. Children, in some cases very young, finished these 700- and 800-page books in a single day. And now people are telling me I made it up, that this couldn’t ever have happened.

" "Companies used to make the same product for years at a time. Like, if there was a T-shirt/cami/sock/underwear/etc. style you liked, you could go back and buy the same exact style five years later. Now everything is different every six fucking months.

""You could go to Warped Tour for $20–30; you could see your favorite bands play and go meet them at their tent for $0 after. Sometimes you’d just run into them walking around. You went home with bags of free stickers, pins, and other miscellaneous goodies. But also, merch was rarely over $30.

" "We were assigned entire books to read, and we read them. We were assigned 20-page essays to write, and we wrote them. Nobody thought these were impossible tasks.

" "Burning a CD of 14 songs with a Sharpie label and handing it to someone as a love letter. Peak romance.

" "Waiting until after 9, when it was free to talk/text. The most unhinged thing about it is that now, no way I’m talking to anyone after 9 p.m." "Paying to send a text message to a TV channel so it could scroll across the bottom while a music video played.

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" "Making a plan to meet up at a specific place and time, weeks in advance, and everyone turns up without reminders/texts and very often phoneless. " "Printing MapQuest directions and reading them at red lights. Also publicly ranking your friends in a MySpace Top 8, which caused more drama than any group chat does today.

" "Plugging your iPod into a cassette tape and then putting that in your car's tape player to play music. " "People not having access to you 24/7. I genuinely miss that one a lot. You could just completely unwind and be yourself without expectations.

" "Facebook pokes. It was our version of 'I’m thinking of you.

' People would poke you back, and this would go on and on. " And finally,"It cost 10 cents to send a text message. If you opened the internet browser on your phone, you basically owed your firstborn.

"think was something normal in 2005 that would be totally unhinged today? Let us know in the comments. And if you'd like to remain anonymous, you can use the form below.