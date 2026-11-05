Millennial Inheritance Expectations Clash With Elder Spending Plans

New survey data reveals a stark generational divide as nearly half of millennials view inheritance as crucial for financial goals, while most over-55s prioritize their own retirement spending over leaving wealth.

Recent findings from a comprehensive survey conducted by Alliance-Witan highlight a significant disconnect between younger generations' financial expectations and the actual plans of older adults regarding end-of-life wealth distribution. The data indicates that nearly half of millennials, defined as individuals aged between 30 and 45, consider receiving an inheritance to be a crucial factor in achieving their personal financial goals. Simultaneously, 55 per cent of adults in Gen-Z, specifically those aged between 18 and 29, believe that securing an inheritance will play an important role in stabilizing their financial futures.

Generational Expectations Versus Retirement Realities

While younger demographics place a high value on potential inheritances, the reality among older age groups suggests a different priority structure. Only 10 per cent of people aged 55 or over stated that they planned to prioritize leaving wealth behind for loved ones, a sentiment that was accompanied by a willingness to cut back on their own spending during retirement to facilitate this. This trend persists even when analyzing specific subgroups within the older demographic; among those surveyed between the ages of 62 and 80, only 8 per cent indicated they would reduce their personal consumption in retirement to ensure a larger legacy for beneficiaries.

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The divergence becomes even more pronounced when examining parental attitudes. More than half of parents with children under the age of 18 reported that receiving or expecting an inheritance formed a vital part of their overall financial planning and their ability to meet major money goals. Across all adult age groups surveyed, only 15 per cent expressed a willingness to prioritize leaving wealth behind if it necessitated curbing their own spending in retirement. This suggests that the desire for a financial safety net from family wealth is significantly stronger among those who expect to receive it, rather than those who intend to give it.

Spending Priorities And Regional Financial Behaviors

When asked directly about how they would allocate resources during their later years, 16 per cent of people aged 55 and over said they would prioritize spending money on their own retirement enjoyment, even if this meant leaving less wealth to their family after they died. A further 32 per cent of this demographic indicated they would attempt to balance their retirement spending with the goal of leaving a legacy for loved ones. However, 19 per cent of over 55s admitted they did not expect to have any wealth to leave as an inheritance, citing a lack of accumulated assets as the primary barrier.

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Geographic location also appears to influence these financial expectations and dependencies. Londoners were identified as the most likely demographic to claim they needed to rely on an inheritance to achieve their financial goals, with 45 per cent of respondents in the capital expressing this view. This reliance dropped significantly in other regions, falling to 28 per cent of those surveyed in both Scotland and Wales. This regional disparity may reflect the higher cost of living and housing prices in the capital, which often necessitates additional financial support beyond standard savings and pensions.

Impact Of Upcoming Tax Changes On Wealth Transfer

The context of these expectations is further complicated by upcoming legislative changes to inheritance tax regulations. From April 2027, new rules regarding how pensions are treated for inheritance tax purposes will come into force under policies announced by the Labour party. These changes mean that most pensions will no longer be exempt from inheritance tax from April 6, 2027. Consequently, if individuals still have money remaining in their pension pots at the time of their death, those assets may be subject to a 40 per cent tax rate.

The Government estimates that of approximately 213,000 estates with inheritable pension wealth in the 2027-28 period, about 50,000 will either be brought into the scope of inheritance tax for the first time or will pay more than they would have under previous rules. This policy shift is designed to deter people from using pensions as a means to reduce tax liabilities. The change introduces a layer of uncertainty for those who had relied on pension pots as a significant component of their estate planning, potentially reducing the actual value of inheritances available to heirs.

Risk Analysis And Financial Planning Strategies

Experts warn that relying on anticipated family windfalls carries substantial risk, particularly as the landscape of modern retirement evolves. Mark Atkinson, managing director at Willis Towers Watson, which manages Alliance-Witan, noted that the reality of modern retirement is changing due to increased life expectancies and rising costs associated with later life. He emphasized that with pensions soon falling into inheritance tax estates, anticipated family windfalls become even less certain, which can directly threaten the financial goals of younger generations.

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Atkinson advised that while it is understandable for people to hope for a financial helping hand from their families to reach major life milestones, there is a huge risk in relying on this mechanism to achieve financial security. He suggested that regardless of whether a future inheritance is forthcoming, it is sensible for individuals to plan for a self-sufficient financial future. This advice aligns with findings from a separate report by Standard Life, which noted that one in seven UK parents planned to prioritize enjoying their money in retirement over leaving an inheritance.

The shift in approach among older generations has been driven by the disappearance of final-salary pension schemes, which previously provided guaranteed monthly payments lasting for the retiree's lifetime. Many individuals in the UK now hold defined contribution pension pots, which can be depleted over time. Mike Ambery, retirement and savings director at Standard Life, pointed out that many pensioners simply wish to enjoy themselves after a life of hard work, further reducing the likelihood of large legacy transfers.

In light of these factors, the survey data from Censuswide, which polled 2,000 adults last month, provides critical insight into current financial behaviors. For instance, 16 per cent of respondents said they had invested in the stock market to boost their finances, a figure that rose to 20 per cent among the millennial age group. Conversely, 32 per cent of millennials relied solely on cash savings to build their wealth, highlighting a potential lack of diversified investment strategies. To mitigate the impact of the pension tax changes coming into force from April 6, 2027, individuals can gift money to loved ones while still alive, though tax-free limits and restrictions apply. Financial advisers recommend seeking professional help before making major decisions regarding pensions or inheritance tax planning.