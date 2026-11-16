Millbrook Police Arrest Two Montgomery Residents in Armed Robbery

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson announces the arrest of Leon Thomas Jr. and a juvenile suspect for first-degree robbery following a botched firearm exchange.

Millbrook Police Department officials confirmed the arrest of two Montgomery residents on charges of first-degree robbery. The suspects, identified as 21-year-old Leon Thomas Jr. and an unnamed 17-year-old, are currently held without bond. This development follows a violent incident that occurred near 145 Kelley Boulevard in Millbrook, Alabama, on September 27.

Botched Firearm Exchange Triggers Robbery

Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the specified address on the date mentioned. The victim had arranged a meeting with an acquaintance through social media to trade firearms. During the proposed exchange, Leon Thomas Jr. refused to hand over his weapon. This refusal sparked a physical struggle between the parties involved at the scene.

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Second Suspect Emerges During Struggle

Police state that a second male suspect exited the rear of Thomas' vehicle during the altercation. This individual allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded that the victim release his weapon. The presence of the second shooter escalated the severity of the encounter, leading to charges of first-degree robbery for both individuals involved in the incident.

Fugitive Task Force Secures Initial Custody

Leon Thomas Jr. was taken into custody on November 11 by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force. This arrest was executed based on a first-degree robbery warrant obtained by Millbrook detectives. During interviews with investigators, Thomas disclosed the location of the stolen firearm and provided information regarding the whereabouts of the second suspect.

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Joint Operation Recovers Stolen Weapon

Millbrook detectives obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Montgomery following Thomas' cooperation. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office assisted in executing the warrant at the targeted location. Authorities located the 17-year-old suspect and recovered the firearm stolen from the victim during the original confrontation.

Chief Johnson Asserts Cross-Border Jurisdiction

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson emphasized the department's commitment to pursuing offenders across state lines. He stated that the city does not stop its pursuit at the interstate or any jurisdictional boundary when violent crimes are committed. The chief's remarks highlighted the collaborative effort between local and federal agencies to ensure accountability.

Legal Proceedings and Current Detention Status

Both suspects are being held in the Elmore County Jail without bond. The 17-year-old is charged as an adult and faces an Aniah's Law hearing. These legal proceedings will determine the future of the cases for both Leon Thomas Jr. and the juvenile suspect in the coming weeks.