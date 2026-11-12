Mill Creek Closes Busy 164th St SE for Emergency Bridge Repairs

Mill Creek shuts down 164th St SE this weekend for emergency bridge repairs after a structural column failed, impacting nearly 40,000 daily vehicles.

Mill Creek officials have announced the immediate closure of 164th St SE, one of the busiest arterial roads in Snohomish County, to conduct emergency repairs on a critical bridge structure. The city has determined that significant structural damage to a support column requires immediate intervention to prevent potential collapse. This decision affects the primary route connecting residential areas to the I-5 corridor and State Route 527.

Structural Failure Triggers Emergency Road Closure

Mill Creek initiated the shutdown after city engineers discovered a severe defect in one of the wooden columns supporting the bridge over North Creek. Dan Carmody, the city engineer, explained that a recent inspection revealed the wooden column had completely failed structurally. The issue was so severe that while the exterior showed only two inches of intact wood, the interior had rotted away into a void. This decay caused the column to bow outward and expand, rendering it incapable of supporting any significant weight.

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The bridge, which is 59 years old and spans just 28 feet, is supported by approximately 30 wooden columns. The failure of this single pillar posed an immediate risk to the integrity of the entire structure. To mitigate danger while maintaining limited access, Mill Creek initially closed the right lane of eastbound 164th St SE to offload stress from the compromised column. This temporary measure was implemented to stabilize the situation until a permanent solution could be engineered and executed by construction teams.

Strategic Planning to Minimize Community Disruption

Mill Creek has scheduled the full closure for two distinct weekend windows to reduce the overall inconvenience to residents and commuters. The first closure begins at 9 p.m. on Friday and extends until 4 a.m. on Monday. City officials chose this timing because conducting the full repair now is more efficient than implementing a temporary fix and returning later for permanent work. Dan Carmody noted that both approaches would require similar timeframes, so completing the permanent repair immediately saves the community from repeated disruptions.

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The second closure is scheduled for the following weekend, though city officials remain hopeful that all necessary work will be completed during the first window. The repair strategy involves driving a new pile into the ground adjacent to the bridge and transferring the bridge's load onto this new support. This method allows contractors to replace the failing wooden column without disturbing the bridge deck itself. Such a targeted approach is designed to preserve the road surface and minimize the duration of the closure.

Impact on Commuters and Regional Traffic Flow

The closure of 164th St SE is expected to create significant challenges for the region, as the road carries nearly 40,000 vehicles during the week and up to 30,000 vehicles on weekends. This volume makes it one of the busiest roads in Snohomish County, particularly for drivers relying on the connection between I-5 and the city center. Dan Carmody anticipates that traffic patterns will shift rather than gridlock, with drivers likely experiencing delays of 10 to 15 minutes as they navigate alternative routes.

While the main thoroughfare will be closed to through traffic, local access to nearby homes, apartment complexes, and the adjacent church will remain uninterrupted. City officials are urging drivers to plan ahead and utilize alternate routes to avoid congestion. The rapid response to the structural defect, identified on October 14, demonstrates a proactive approach to infrastructure maintenance. The goal is to complete the emergency repairs within approximately one month, ensuring long-term safety for the millions of vehicles that traverse the area annually.