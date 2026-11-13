Milk-Throwing Protest at Former President Biden in Dublin

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hurled cartons of milk and shouted slogans against former U.S. President Joe Biden and his family during his unannounced visit to Dublin, Ireland, prompting arrests and clashes with police. The incident coincided with Biden's attendance at a ceremony at Trinity College where his son was honored, amid ongoing criticism of his handling of the Gaza war.

Pro-Palestinian protesters threw cartons of milk at former U.S. President Joe Biden and chanted “blood on your hands” during his surprise visit to Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.

Videos posted on social media show a crowd of protesters, some carrying Palestinian flags, throwing objects towards the former president and his family members as they are escorted into a waiting car. Security personnel can be seen using an umbrella to shield them amid the chaos. Protesters can also be seen clashing with police.

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In the footage, a male protester is seen being restrained on top of a car, and another pair of protesters are seen being held back as a carton of milk bursts open. Irish broadcaster RTÉ said that at least two arrests have been made following the incident. The former president and his wife Jill had been attending a ceremony at Trinity College in Dublin where their son Hunter was awarded the Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse.

The war in Gaza began during Biden's presidency and became one of the defining foreign policy challenges of his administration. Biden has faced criticism for continuing to provide Israel with military aid and diplomatic support during the conflict, and failing to secure a ceasefire, despite mounting civilian casualties. This is a developing story and will be updated.

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Videos posted on social media show a crowd of protesters, some carrying Palestinian flags, throwing objects towards the former president and his family members as they are escorted into a waiting car. Security personnel can be seen using an umbrella to shield them amid the chaos. Protesters can also be seen clashing with police.

In the footage, a male protester is seen being restrained on top of a car, and another pair of protesters are seen being held back as a carton of milk bursts open. The former president and his wife Jill had been attending a ceremony at Trinity College in Dublin where their son Hunter was awarded the Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse.

The war in Gaza began during Biden's presidency and became one of the defining foreign policy challenges of his administration. Biden has faced criticism for continuing to provide Israel with military aid and diplomatic support during the conflict, and failing to secure a ceasefire, despite mounting civilian casualties.