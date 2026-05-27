Military wife returns home after months in Panama following arrest over gun in luggage

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio military wife is back home after spending five months in Panama following her arrest over a loaded gun found in her luggage.Sabrina

Large hail and damaging winds are the main severe weather concerns. We're also under a Flood Watch - potential for rapid, life-threateningby Yami Virgin, Photojournalist Paul Sanchez and Investigative Producer Natalie MedinaA San Antonio military wife is back home after spending five months in Panama following her arrest over a loaded gun found in her luggage.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio military wife is back home after spending five months in Panama following her arrest over a loaded gun found in her luggage. Sabrina Underwood said the gun belonged to her husband, an Army soldier based in Tennessee, and that she did not know it was inside the borrowed bag.

“When they pulled me over to the side I thought they were checking my medication,” Underwood said. “He pulls the gun out and I start visibly shaking. ” Underwood said the gun passed through TSA checkpoints in Nashville and Houston before it was discovered in Panama. After one night at the airport and another inside a police facility, Underwood said she was sent to prison.

“They were like no, you’re going to prison because they don’t have a jail there. It’s straight to prison,” she said. She said one inmate, Rita Peralta, helped protect her while she was behind bars.

“Since she was bilingual they told her to look out for me,” Underwood said. “They said you need to tell everyone in prison that that’s your girlfriend because if not she’s not going to make it. ”“We were pepper sprayed,” she said.

“There were stabbings, roaches, rats, bedbugs. They don’t give you a mattress. ” The nonprofit You Served We Care Foundation, a U.S. veterans organization in Panama, helped Underwood while she was jailed and later under house arrest.

“Bliss came, he gave me sheets because again they don’t give you anything,” Underwood said. “He gave me sheets and clothes, bra, underwear, all the things you wouldn’t think of. ”“It’s been very difficult,” Chavez said.

“Is she OK? Is she being taken care of? Is she in danger? ” Underwood is now thanking Fox SA’s Yami Virgin and the veterans organization for helping bring attention to her case after FOX aired multiple stories about her ordeal.

“I’m going to see my kids,” she said. Underwood has asked Fox SA to keep pressing TSA for answers about how the loaded gun made it through screening in Nashville and Houston before being discovered overseas. Several law enforcement officers injured responding to fires in Mountain Home, IdahoIt’s been a very simple formula for the San Antonio Spurs in these Western Conference finals.

When Victor Wembanyama has been the best player on the floor, theySAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio military wife is back home after spending five months in Panama following her arrest over a loaded gun found in her luggage. SabrinaSAN ANTONIO — Police and emergency crews responded Tuesday night to a high-water rescue on the city’s South Side, according to authorities.

The incident was repoMinneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced the resignation of Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara after an internal investigation into misconduct.





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