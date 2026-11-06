Military Service Support Splits Young and Old Britons, Survey Finds

British Social Attitudes polling shows support for military service rising overall, but younger adults and Green Party voters remain far less convinced of its importance.

Support for military service and higher defence spending is gradually growing across Britain, but a new British Social Attitudes survey reveals a sharp divide between younger and older adults. The findings, drawn from the long-running annual survey, suggest the wider public is becoming more open to serving the nation, even as the people most likely to fight in a future war appear least convinced of its importance.

The share of respondents who called military service in society 'not at all important' fell from 23 per cent in 2023 to 15 per cent in 2025. The survey also recorded a rise in people who said they could not answer the question, which suggests some respondents may now treat the issue as less hypothetical.

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Falling Opposition to Military Service in Britain

Opposition to military service in society has declined markedly, dropping from 23 per cent in 2023 to 15 per cent in 2025 among British adults surveyed. The British Social Attitudes survey links this shift to changing views on the global security situation.

The survey also connects attitudes toward service with views on funding. Among respondents wanting much more defence spending, 57 per cent also gave high importance to willingness to serve.

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The age gap is the most pronounced feature of the findings. Only eight per cent of respondents aged 55 and over said willingness to serve in the military at a time of need was not important. By contrast, around 20 per cent of people aged 18 to 54 rated that willingness as important.

Sophia Gaston Explains the Generational Divide

Sophia Gaston of the Centre for Statecraft and National Security at King's College London said the age gap may reflect how young people relate to the nation itself. She noted that the survey asked about military service in general terms rather than whether respondents would personally join up in a crisis.

Gaston suggested that younger people may not feel strongly tied to national identity or well served by the social contract. Her summary was that they may ask why they should protect a country that has failed to protect them, and she argued there might be a fundamentally different view of the relationship between the individual and the nation.

Gaston argued that the generational gap cannot be fixed by the Ministry of Defence alone. She linked it to intergenerational unfairness, a weaker stake in national institutions and a lack of shared purpose, describing the problem as structural rather than personal.

Political Divides Over Defence Spending and Threats

Support for the military is practically universal across British political parties, with Green Party voters the main exception. Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, was described as the most enthusiastic party in backing the armed forces.

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Only three per cent of Reform UK voters want to slash defence spending. By comparison, 47 per cent of Green Party voters said too much was being spent on the armed forces.

Perceptions of threat are also strong. Overall, 89 per cent of Britons said they believe Russia is a threat, more than double the proportion who felt that way at the end of the Cold War. The share who see China as a threat has doubled this century to 62 per cent.

Government Warnings Shape Expectations of Future Conflict

British defence leaders have spent recent years warning that the post-Cold War era is over. Government ministers and senior officers have told the public that the global security picture is changing and that the age of small volunteer armies fighting low-intensity wars far away has come to an end.

Both NATO and Westminster have spent the past two years presenting the West as being in a 1930s-like pre-war state, and possibly already in the prelude of hybrid war. The central message is that any coming conflict, whether deterred or not, would be a whole of society event in which young Britons play a particularly important part.

The survey results arrive as British society has changed considerably since its last mass mobilisation events. That shift raises questions about how willing a generation with weaker ties to national institutions would be to answer a call to serve.