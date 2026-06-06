Military-like training in California cities part of FIFA World Cup preparation, FBI says

While agencies train often, preparations for the several large events coming to Southern California in the next couple of years will result in more exercises, one official said.

Residents were subjected to the sounds of gunfire, flashbangs and low-flying helicopters on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, June 3 and 4, 2026 as the military conducted a training exercise at the former St. Luke Hospital in Pasadena.

rattled communities in Los Angeles and Orange counties with unexpected low-flying helicopters and sounds of explosions and simulated weapon fire The exercises are an interagency effort, Laura Eimiller, spokesperson for the FBI, said Friday. The agency trains with partners at the state, local and federal level — all part of the bureau’s routine efforts to keep American citizens safe.

“We train on a regular basis, whether it’s our dive team, our SWAT team, our bomb techs, crisis negotiators, we have many specialty teams that conduct training on a regular basis with our partners,” Eimiller said. “With the upcoming FIFA Games, upcoming Super Bowl, and upcoming Olympics, there may be additional training with additional partners, but we conduct training on a regular basis.

” The training on Wednesday, June 3, in Pasadena included the former site of the St. Luke Medical Center on Washington Boulevard and near Alton Parkway and Irvine Boulevard in Irvine, drawing concerns from unsuspecting residents. The cities put out social media posts explaining the “military” training was underway. On Thursday, the cities of Long Beach and Industry also issued social media alerts advising the public that they might hear loud, explosive sounds overnight.

In Pasadena, residents posted on the city’s Facebook page following the notice about the training, questioning the timing and why it was in Pasadena. A few pointed out that it was finals week at some local school. Some speculated the military was training for urban warfare.

“I think taxpayers would be happy to know we do prepare and we do train for anything that could occur,” Eimiller said. Eimiller said she recognizes that, though the training is somewhat routine for her agency, a notification from the bureau about it might be useful in the future, as she anticipates that the public might see more training events continue over the next two years.

“We’ll put out a social media post saying, ‘You’ll see more training with the FBI and with local partners due to the upcoming special events going on in our territory. Especially in specific areas where games will be taking place,’” she said.

“If people are concerned,” she added, “then they can call us, and we can say, ‘Yes, this is the FBI. ’”





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