Military leaders discuss current challenges and future solutions at tri-county military forum

Several topics were discussed including ongoing projects, recent successes and dealing with continued growth.

) - Leaders from NAS Pensacola, NAS Whiting Field and Hurlburt Field participated in the third annual Tri-County Military Mission Forum to discuss their installations’ roles in defending the country and enhancing local communities.

District 2 Escambia County Commissioner Mike Kohler said the military bases bring $6.6 billion into Escambia County, representing 47% of the local economy. Several topics were discussed including ongoing projects, recent successes and dealing with continued growth. Captain Chandra Newman, commanding officer of NAS Pensacola, said the Navy is looking at a 23% increase in funding for maritime services, critical infrastructure, shipbuilding and installations. One of the issues facing all three installations is housing.

Newman said NAS Pensacola currently buses 800 students to Corry Station every day for training. That number could grow to 1,300 later this year. Newman said the project would provide 1,200 to 2,000 beds at Corry Station, leveraging authorities not used before. Traffic around military bases continues to be a priority, especially at Hurlburt Field, which deals with daily congestion on Highway 98.

Colonel Clayton Schuety, 1st Special Operations Wing deputy commander, said the issue affects national security.

“The Hurlburt mission requires us to respond at a moment’s notice. We really measure success in minutes and hours so being able to rapidly get to the base when the nation calls for us to get into the fight is really important,” Schuety said. Congressman Jimmy Patronis said he plans to address traffic with the Warrior Road Act, which will work with the state transportation department.

“Those corridors will get extra attention, extra priority as federal funds are pulled down there will be a priority that it will have to go to those main corridors,” Patronis said. Baldwin County woman accused of beating child, forcing another into sexual servitudeADOC officials make multiple arrests statewide on contraband, drug chargesAlabama asks Supreme Court to allow use of congressional map helping GOP, despite racial bias ruling





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