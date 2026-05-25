Military Family Overcomes Bureaucratic Hurdles to Receive Father's Pension

A military family in New Jersey turned to 7 On Your Side for help after their father's pension was entangled in a web of red tape, leading to month-long delays in receiving their inheritance. With the help of the non-profit advocacy group, the daughters were finally able to access their father's pension and received an apology from the company.

As we remember the military veterans who fought and sacrificed for this country on Memorial Day, a military family turned to 7 On Your Side when their father's pension was tangled in a web of red tape.

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Charlie Butkus, a hero awarded a Purple Heart after being shot by the enemy while putting his life on the line to save another soldier in Korea, returned from the war, married his sweetheart and raised a family on a street in Freehold that now bears his name. His daughters, who inherited his pension after he died in January, had been trying to access it for months.

However, all they received were condolence letters from the company and their attempts at resolving the issue were met with bureaucratic hurdles. Despite overcoming hurdles, each daughter received her portion of Sgt. Charlie's pension, totaling over $88,000, but more than the money is the peace of mind knowing their father's legacy was honored





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Consumer Issues Military Family Pension Bureaucratic Hurdles 7 On Your Side NJ

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