Military Families Protest Hegseth's Anti-DEI Policies at European Command

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth faced a rare protest by military families at U.S. European Command headquarters in Germany, objecting to his administration's policies restricting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and banning transgender individuals from the military.

Military families protesting the Defense Department 's anti- DEI push heckled Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on his arrival at United States European Command headquarters in Germany on Tuesday. On a visit to the U.S. military’s key European military hub in Stuttgart, Hegseth was booed by around two dozen people who live at the base in an apparent demonstration against the policies currently being implemented by the Trump administration.

The demonstrators at the short protest repeatedly chanted “DEI,” apparently in a reference to the recent ban Hegseth has placed on some books in defense department schools. Hegseth last week ordered the restriction of learning materials covering subjects that included psychology and immigration in DOD schools. Hegseth also said in a memo last week that the U.S. military will no longer allow transgender individuals to join the military and will stop performing or facilitating procedures associated with gender transition for service members. “Effective immediately, all new accessions for individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are paused,” Hegseth said in the memo. “All unscheduled, scheduled, or planned medical procedures associated with affirming or facilitating a gender transition for Service members are paused.” One of the protestors was holding an umbrella covered in a rainbow pattern, which is commonly associated with LGBTQ+ causes. Those moves came against a broader Trump administration initiative to terminate federal employees in diversity, equity and inclusion roles, in many cases specifically pertaining to the U.S. armed forces. In his first weeks in office, Trump signed four executive orders pertaining to the military that included one barring transgender people from enlisting and serving openly and another cracking down on DEI initiatives in the armed services.Protests by military families against a defense secretary are extremely rare, although it’s not the first time Hegseth has been demonstrated against. During his Senate confirmation hearing last month, he was repeatedly interrupted by protestors during his opening statement, with one attacking him as a “Christian Zionist” over his support for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. Hegseth, a former-Fox News anchor and combat veteran, was eventually confirmed by the Senate, with Vice President J.D. Vance casting a vote to avoid a tie, marking only the second time in history a vice president was needed to break a tie for a Cabinet-level nominee. The defense secretary’s nomination by President Trump was felt to be controversial given previous remarks in which he said that women should not serve in combat roles and multiple news reports detailing allegations of alcohol abuse, a sexual assault and the financial mismanagement of organizations that he led





