Militant union barons plan 'winter of discontent' for inflation-busting pay hikes, hoping for Labour leadership bid

Militant union barons are plotting a 'winter of discontent' to demand inflation-busting pay hikes, with hopes that 'sympathetic' Andy Burnham will aid their cause. Both school and rail union barons are threatening to ballot members in the autumn and winter if their above-inflation pay demands aren't met. Health union bosses are expected to hold fresh ballots to keep their doctors' strikes going until Christmas, with nurses' walkouts also being threatened at some hospitals.

Militant union barons are plotting a ' winter of discontent ' to demand inflation-busting pay hikes , with hopes that 'sympathetic' Andy Burnham will aid their cause. Both school and rail union barons are threatening to ballot members in the autumn and winter if their above-inflation pay demands aren't met.

Health union bosses are expected to hold fresh ballots to keep their doctors' strikes going until Christmas, with nurses' walkouts also being threatened at some hospitals. One senior union source mentioned that projected rising inflation makes strikes more likely because they will be demanding higher pay hikes. They said, 'Given inflation could get above 4 per cent this year, you’re potentially looking at the sort of winter of discontent we last saw under the Tories.

' The barons are hoping Mr. Burnham, who has pocketed thousands of pounds in union donations, will win the Makerfield by-election and become prime minister because he is seen as more left-wing. The RMT rail union boss, Eddie Dempsey, has threatened nationwide strikes unless inflation-busting pay hikes with no-strings attached are given to his members.

The NEU, England’s largest teaching union, has warned it will ballot members on walkouts from October unless ministers give them a 'fully-funded pay offer for teachers that exceeds inflation'. The Department for Education has offered a 6.5 per cent pay hike for teachers over three years, which NEU bosses branded an 'insult', paving the way for winter walkouts.

The British Medical Association is expected to re-ballot resident doctors over their militant strikes campaign ahead of the current mandate expiring in August. The Royal College of Nursing has also warned nurses at some hospitals could strike later this year over claims some entry-level 'band five' members spend decades - or whole careers - stuck at that banding





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Union Barons Inflation-Busting Pay Hikes Strike Action Andy Burnham Labour Leadership Bid Winter Of Discontent Railway Strikes School Strikes Health Union Strikes Teachers' Strikes Doctors' Strikes Nurses' Strikes Inflation Pay Hikes Strike Campaign Ballot Industrial Action Negotiations Government Andy Burnham Keir Starmer Trade Unions Pay Disputes U-Turn Two-Child Benefit Cap Pay Offer Inflation-Busting Pay Rises Blanket Pay Rises No-Strings Attached Retail Price Index Consumer Price Index Strike Campaign Ballot Industrial Action Negotiations Government Andy Burnham Keir Starmer Trade Unions Pay Disputes U-Turn Two-Child Benefit Cap Pay Offer Inflation-Busting Pay Rises Blanket Pay Rises No-Strings Attached Retail Price Index Consumer Price Index

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