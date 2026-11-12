Miliband Regrets Brand Interview Following Conviction

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband expressed deep regret for his 2015 interview with Russell Brand after the comedian received a ten-and-a-half-year prison sentence for sexual offenses.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has issued a formal apology regarding his past association with comedian Russell Brand, stating he deeply regrets recording an interview at Brand's residence prior to the 2015 general election. The former Labour leader made these remarks following Brand's recent conviction and sentencing for serious sexual offenses, which has triggered renewed political scrutiny regarding Miliband's judgment in attempting to appeal to younger voters during his campaign for the Premiership.

Interview Trigger Political Scrutiny

Miliband admitted that he never would have participated in the segment, which was broadcast as part of Brand's YouTube series The Trews, had he been aware of the criminal acts later committed by the comedian. The Foreign Secretary clarified that his sympathy remains entirely with the victims and emphasized that the decision was made under a complete lack of knowledge regarding Brand's behavior toward women between the years 2004 and 2009.

Also read Lucy Powell Regrets 2015 Russell Brand and Ed Miliband Interview

The interview, which took place while Miliband was actively seeking the top job in government, has now become a focal point for political opponents who view the association as a significant lapse in judgment. Miliband explained that his past self cannot be held accountable for information that only emerged clearly in recent legal proceedings, yet he accepts the criticism for the public relations fallout.

Tory Leader Demands Accountability

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch launched a direct attack on Miliband during Prime Minister's Questions, asserting that the Foreign Secretary should be ashamed of his ties to the disgraced entertainer. Badenoch utilized the parliamentary platform to link this recent controversy with previous policy decisions, specifically criticizing Miliband's tenure as Energy Secretary when he branded the Rosebank oilfield project as climate vandalism.

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She argued that the combination of opposing vital energy infrastructure and associating with a convicted sex offender demonstrates a fundamental lack of trust in Miliband's judgment. The exchange saw Labour MPs shouting shame at Badenoch's remarks, to which she retorted that the criticism was justified given the circumstances surrounding Miliband's relationship with Brand.

Further Allegations Under Investigation

The political storm intensified as it was confirmed that detectives are actively investigating two additional rape allegations against Brand beyond the convictions that led to his ten-and-a-half-year prison term. Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley indicated an expectation that more victims may come forward as the inquiry into information provided by several individuals continues to develop.

Former girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith recently became the latest figure to publicly accuse Brand of violence and coercive control, alleging that a violent incident in 2014 was so severe she had to call police to remove him from her property. These ongoing investigations suggest that the legal and reputational consequences for Brand are likely to extend well beyond his current sentencing.

Government Defends Foreign Secretary

Downing Street moved to defend Miliband, reiterating statements previously made by Education Secretary Lucy Powell that the controversial interview occurred a long time ago and should be viewed in that historical context. The Prime Minister's Office maintained that while the associations were inappropriate in hindsight, they do not reflect on Miliband's current integrity or capability to serve as Foreign Secretary.

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Prime Minister Andy Burnham chose not to address the specific comments made by Badenoch regarding Brand during the session, allowing the defense from his cabinet colleagues to stand. Meanwhile, prosecutors are expected to decide within weeks whether to charge Brand with two further alleged rapes, including an incident involving a minor, which could lead to a second trial.

Legal Consequences and Prison Sentencing

Brand was sentenced to a total of ten-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty of raping one fan and sexually assaulting three other women over a five-year period. The judge highlighted that Brand abused his celebrity status to prey on women, operating under the false belief that fame granted him immunity from the rules that govern decent society.

Brand displayed no emotion as the sentence was delivered, remaining in disbelief as the court outlined the severity of his actions. The minimum term he must serve is seven years, but the prospect of additional charges means his legal troubles are far from over. The case continues to draw attention as authorities sift through new claims that could significantly alter his legal standing.