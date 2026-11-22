Ed Miliband defends Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh as Labour faces internal pressure over the Rosebank oil field approval decision.

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh has received strong public support from Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband as political pressure mounts regarding the future of the Rosebank oil project. Miliband described his close ally as an incredibly talented individual who is performing an excellent job in his former portfolio, despite rising tensions within the Labour Party. This endorsement comes as speculation intensifies that Fahnbulleh may block the controversial North Sea development.

Minister Defends Net Zero Strategy

Miatta Fahnbulleh stated in a recent interview that approving the Rosebank scheme would not reduce energy bills for consumers. She emphasized that the oil produced would be sold into global fossil fuel markets, which are currently experiencing record prices due to conflicts in the Middle East. According to Fahnbulleh, driving down household costs requires decoupling the UK from these volatile global markets through investment in renewables, nuclear power, and clean energy sources.

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The Energy Secretary also distinguished the Rosebank project from the recently approved Jackdaw gas field. She noted that Jackdaw caters specifically to the domestic market, whereas Rosebank is primarily an export-oriented oil field. Fahnbulleh insisted that each application must be judged on its own merits and must align with the UK's climate obligations, carbon budgets, and long-term energy transition goals.

Internal Labour Tensions and Political Fallout

Rumors of internal dissent have surfaced, with reports suggesting that frontbenchers are prepared to resign if the government proceeds with Rosebank. More than 75 Labour MPs have signed a letter condemning the proposal, citing environmental concerns and policy consistency. Some politicians reportedly accepted the approval of the Jackdaw gas field under the belief that the larger Rosebank project would ultimately be blocked.

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Despite these rumors, Chancellor John Healey is widely believed to support the government's current energy direction. Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has vowed to take a pragmatic approach to future drilling in UK waters. Burnham, who previously worked with Fahnbulleh in opposition and as her deputy at the Net Zero department, relies on her expertise in green energy policy as they navigate these complex decisions.

Opposition Criticism and Economic Arguments

Opposition parties have sharply criticized the government's stance, arguing that approving Rosebank is essential for boosting North Sea tax revenues. Conservative frontbencher Andrew Bowie highlighted that the project would generate 500 million pounds in direct revenue annually. He argued that this figure excludes additional income from the supply chain and high-paying jobs, labeling any failure to approve the scheme as criminal economic negligence.

Reform UK has also urged the government to approve Rosebank to reduce Britain's reliance on energy imports. The controversy has deepened internal Labour discord, with one backbench MP accusing Fahnbulleh of instigating further rebellions against Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This comparison to the recent welfare revolt suggests that Fahnbulleh is viewed by some critics as flying too close to the sun in her pursuit of strict climate policies.

Legal History and Future Implications

The legal pathway for Rosebank has been complicated by previous judicial rulings. Initial approval for both the Jackdaw and Rosebank fields was granted by the Conservative government but was later withdrawn after a court ruled the consent was granted unlawfully. This legal setback forced the project owners to seek fresh permission to extract oil and gas from the region.

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While Labour's manifesto vowed to halt new North Sea drilling schemes, it left room for existing projects like Rosebank to proceed under specific conditions. As Fahnbulleh oversees this quasi-judicial decision, the government faces a delicate balance between meeting its net-zero commitments and addressing immediate economic and energy security concerns. The outcome of this review will significantly impact the UK's energy landscape and internal party dynamics.