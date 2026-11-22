The “Flowers” singer was emotional on her big day.

The singer, 33, wiped away tears during her wedding ceremony Saturday in Palm Springs, California, in pics obtained by Page Six. Cyrus dabbed her eyes with a tissue as she stood at the altar with Morando, 28.

Despite the emotional tears, the “Wrecking Ball” singer also smiled, clearly ecstatic on her big day.

Also read Miley Cyrus Marries Maxx Morando at Historic Palm Springs Estate

“During the vows, she kept smiling through her tears,” the source said. “She was trying to hold it together, but she was just so happy to be marrying Maxx. ”Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus, and her stepfather, Dominic Purcell, were of course at the intimate ceremony, as well as her sister Noah Cyrus. The “Flowers” singer’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus attended the wedding with his fiancée, Elizabeth Hurley , and Hurley’s son, Damian .

Miley looked radiant for her wedding, wearing a long-sleeved white gown and completing her ethereal look with white flowers in her hair. Guests were treated to a three-course meal, with entrée options including filet mignon and Maine lobster ravioli, followed by dessert selections such as chocolate caramel layer cake, vanilla crème brûlée and raspberry sorbet.about their relationship during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, noting, “He’s very similar to me. We just don’t take life too seriously.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Daily Stardust / Melanie Miller / BACKGRIDThe"Flowers" singer's father, Billy Ray Cyrus attended the wedding with his fiancée, Elizabeth Hurley , and Hurley's son, Damian .