Miley Cyrus celebrated her 34th birthday after marrying Oliver Sykes in an intimate Palm Springs ceremony officiated by Wayne Coyne. The couple, together since 2021, shared wedding details with fans.

Miley Cyrus marked her thirty-fourth birthday with a heartfelt social media post that revealed she has married musician Maxx Morando. The pop superstar shared a carousel of intimate photographs from their wedding weekend on November twenty-third. In the post, she expressed deep gratitude for the celebration and the close circle of family and friends who attended.

The wedding ceremony took place on November twenty-first in Palm Springs, California. It was a private event that marked a significant milestone in the couple's nearly five-year relationship. Cyrus described the occasion as a memory she would cherish for a lifetime and beyond. The announcement confirmed a long-awaited chapter for the public figures who have been dating since twenty-twenty-one.

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The wedding was officiated by Wayne Coyne, the frontman of the Flaming Lips. Cyrus wore a Saint Laurent silk gown designed by Anthony Vaccarello. Morando also wore an outfit from the same high-fashion collection. The Palm Springs setting provided an intimate backdrop for this personal celebration.

Photos released by Cyrus showed her walking down the aisle with her mother, Tish Cyrus. The images captured emotional moments, including Morando speaking during the vows. The singer appeared visibly moved as her partner exchanged promises. Another picture showed the newlyweds posing affectionately with their dog.

Cyrus also shared images from the wedding after-party. She wore a black sequined minidress with sheer tights and heels for the reception. The photos showed her dancing with her family members. She was seen dancing joyfully with her mother and her sister, Noah Cyrus.

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Her father was also pictured enjoying the festivities at the reception. The social media post concluded with a nostalgic childhood photograph. In the picture, both Miley and Noah wore wedding gowns. This detail added a meaningful layer to the birthday announcement.

Morando is the drummer for the rock band Liily. He has previously collaborated with Cyrus on her music projects. Their professional connection complements their personal relationship. The announcement confirms their commitment to both their careers and their partnership.

The couple announced their engagement in twenty-twenty-five after dating for several years. Their relationship began in twenty-twenty-one. The marriage follows a period of public interest in their private lives. Fans responded positively to the shared images and updates.

Cyrus thanked everyone who made the occasion memorable in her caption. She stated that the memories would be cherished for a lifetime. The event closed a long chapter of dating that began nearly five years ago. The couple has maintained a relatively low profile regarding their personal life during this time.

The celebration in Palm Springs served as a final public appearance before this update. The intimate nature of the ceremony reflected the couple's desire for privacy. The shared images provided fans with a closer look at the event. The wedding marks a new official status for the pair.

Cyrus has been open about her journey through various life stages. This marriage represents a significant personal milestone for the artist. The support from her family was evident in the wedding photos. The presence of her parents and sister highlighted the importance of family in the event.

The reaction from the music industry and fans has been largely supportive. Many noted the significance of the long-term relationship culminating in marriage. The choice of Wayne Coyne as officiant added a unique touch. His presence reflected the artistic nature of the couple's connection.

The wedding details shared provide a comprehensive view of the event. From the fashion choices to the emotional vows, every aspect was carefully curated. The after-party photos showed a relaxed and joyful atmosphere. The couple appeared comfortable and happy in the shared images.

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This update concludes the series of announcements regarding their relationship. The marriage is now a confirmed fact in their public narrative. Fans can now follow their journey as a married couple. The birthday post served as the official introduction to this new phase.

The emotional weight of the day was captured in the photos. Cyrus appeared radiant in her Saint Laurent gown. Morando looked dashing in his matching high-fashion attire. The visual details added to the narrative of their union.

The involvement of their pet dog added a touch of domesticity. The family dancing scenes showed a strong support network. The childhood photo provided a nostalgic contrast to the adult celebration. It highlighted the long history between the siblings.

The timing of the birthday post was strategic for the announcement. It allowed Cyrus to share personal news on a significant personal day. The combination of birthday wishes and wedding news created a double celebration. The gratitude expressed in the post underscored the importance of the moment.

The wedding in Palm Springs stands as a key event in their relationship timeline. It followed the engagement announcement by several months. The ceremony was small but meaningful to the couple. The public sharing of the event marks a shift in their privacy.

The collaboration between Cyrus and Morando adds depth to their partnership. Their shared musical interests likely played a role in their bond. The marriage solidifies their personal and professional connection. The future holds potential for more joint projects.

The response to the news has been overwhelming in its positivity. Fans appreciate the honesty and sharing of such personal details. The images provide a tangible connection to the couple's happiness. The celebration serves as an inspiration to long-term relationships.