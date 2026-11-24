Miley Cyrus married Maxx Morando in an intimate Palm Springs ceremony on November 21, 2025, with family celebrating the union.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Palm Springs on Saturday, November 21, 2025. The couple bypassed a large-scale celebrity event in favor of a private gathering focused on close friends and family members. Black-and-white photographs shared by Cyrus confirmed the date of the union as 11.21.25 on her social media platforms.

Intimate Ceremony and Family Reunion Details

The wedding ceremony was described as exceptionally intimate, with no major celebrity guests present outside of the immediate family circle. Cyrus and Morando chose to forgo the typical high-profile wedding atmosphere to ensure a personal and heartfelt experience for those in attendance. Sources indicated that the atmosphere was filled with positive energy as loved ones gathered to celebrate the couple.

Also read Miley Cyrus Weds Maxx Morando as Billy Ray Cyrus Celebrates

During the event, Cyrus shared a special dance with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, who is 65 years old. The moment was highlighted in Cyrus's social media recap of the weekend, underscoring the significance of family bonds during the celebration. The presence of her parents and their respective partners added to the warm and supportive environment of the ceremony.

Parents and Partners Celebrate the Union

Billy Ray Cyrus and his former wife, Tish Cyrus, who were married from 1993 to 2022, attended the wedding with their current significant others. Billy Ray was accompanied by his partner, Elizabeth, who is known for her outgoing personality. Elizabeth mingled with guests throughout the weekend, contributing to the relaxed and joyous vibe of the event.

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Tish Cyrus was also present, joined by her partner Brandi Cyrus, whom Billy Ray had adopted during their marriage. The presence of both sets of parents and their partners demonstrated a united front and a commitment to family harmony. Insiders noted that everyone got along well, with Billy Ray and Elizabeth being particularly well-received by the group.

Healing Family Bonds and Public Congratulations

This celebration follows a period of reconciliation between Miley Cyrus and her father. Billy Ray Cyrus publicly praised his daughter on June 1, 2025, via Instagram, sharing one of her music videos and expressing his pride. He had previously confirmed in March 2025 that he and Cyrus had put their long-running estrangement behind them.

In that statement, the singer emphasized that family is now his top priority and expressed gratitude for the healing that time had provided. The public congratulations from Billy Ray marked a significant step in mending their relationship, a sentiment that was clearly reflected in the supportive role he played at the wedding. Cyrus later thanked everyone who made the weekend a cherished memory, highlighting the emotional weight of the reunion.

Future Celebrations and Ongoing Milestones

The wedding serves as the latest milestone in the couple's relationship, which began in 2021 after meeting on a blind date. Morando, who is 28 years old, proposed to Cyrus eight months prior to the wedding, marking a significant step in their commitment. The couple's decision to marry in a small, intimate setting reflects their preference for meaningful connections over public spectacle.

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Billy Ray Cyrus took to social media on Monday, November 23, to post tributes celebrating his daughter's wedding and her birthday. He wrote that he was honored to welcome Morando to the family, calling the couple a match made in heaven. The posts included photos from the ceremony, allowing fans to glimpse the private joy of the event without the usual media frenzy.