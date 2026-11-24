Miley Cyrus marries drummer Maxx Morando in an intimate Palm Springs ceremony, concluding a public relationship journey that began with early Disney era flings.

Miley Cyrus has officially concluded her search for a lasting partner by marrying drummer Maxx Morando in an intimate ceremony held in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday. The union marks a significant milestone for the 34-year-old singer, known professionally as Miley Cyrus, who recently celebrated her 34th birthday and continues to dominate the music industry with her latest hits. The wedding brings together the Flowers hitmaker and the 28-year-old percussionist, capping off a highly publicized romance that has been a focal point of her personal life in recent years.

The Wedding Celebration and Immediate Details

The ceremony took place on a Saturday in the desert resort city of Palm Springs, California, providing a private and secluded setting for the couple to exchange vows away from the intense glare of the paparazzi. Maxx Morando, who is 28 years old, joined Miley Cyrus, who is 34 years old, in this legal and ceremonial commitment that has been anticipated by fans and friends alike. The event was described as intimate, focusing on the personal connection between the two rather than a large-scale spectacle, aligning with the couple's desire for privacy during this major life transition.

Also read Miley Cyrus Marries Maxx Morando in Palm Springs Ceremony

Reflections on Past Relationships and Growth

Looking back at her romantic history, Miley Cyrus has consistently emphasized how past relationships have contributed to her current sense of self and stability. During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in 2020, she stated, 'I love who I am so much right now that if any of those things hadn't had happened, I'm not sure that I would have been the same person.' This sentiment reflects a mature perspective on her journey through various high-profile romances, acknowledging that each experience played a part in her personal development and artistic evolution as a musician.

Early Romance With Nick Jonas and Public Breakup

Miley Cyrus's first publicly acknowledged romance was with her fellow Disney Channel star Nick Jonas, a relationship that began after they officially met in June 2006. Their young love blossomed in the following months, and Nick Jonas and his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, even opened for Miley Cyrus during her Best Of Both Worlds tour between 2007 and 2008. The relationship lasted for just over a year and a half before they went their separate ways, a timeline that inspired Miley Cyrus's hit 2008 song 7 Things.

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In a 2008 Seventeen cover story for People, the singer opened up about the intensity of the romance with Nick Jonas. She recalled that 'He was on a quest to meet me, and he was like, 'I think you're beautiful and I really like you.' And I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I like you so much'. She added that 'For two years he was basically my 24/7. But it was really hard to keep it from people. We were arguing a lot, and it really wasn't fun.' More recently, in 2025, while promoting her new album Something Beautiful on the Every Single Album podcast, Miley Cyrus made a rare comment about her ex. When asked about her 2009 book Miles to Go, she admitted that after their breakup in 2009, she likely said to the ghostwriter, 'He's an a**hole,' or referred to Nick Jonas as 'Nick Jonas dumped me. He's a d**k.'

Subsequent Relationships and Liam Hemsworth Engagement

Following her split with Nick Jonas, Miley Cyrus dated Justin Gaston, whom she met when the singer was a contestant on her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus's show, Nashville Star. Their relationship drew criticism from fans because Miley Cyrus was 15, about to turn 16, while Justin Gaston was 20 when they dated. Miley Cyrus defended the romance in interviews at the time, saying she felt happy and had nothing to hide. The pair were together for nine months before going their separate ways in June 2009.

After their split, Miley Cyrus flew to Georgia to begin filming The Last Song, where she met Liam Hemsworth. By the time the film premiered in March 2010, the two walked the red carpet together as a couple. After a few years of dating, the couple announced their engagement in June 2012. Unfortunately, the pair called it quits in September 2013. However, this would not be the last time fans saw the couple together, as they eventually reunited and later married, though the source text details the initial engagement and split timeline clearly.

Interim Dates and Current Status

During her initial break with Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus was linked to producer Mike Will Made It. She also dated Patrick Schwarzenegger in 2014. Patrick Schwarzenegger reportedly called things off after photos showed Miley Cyrus taking body shots of a girl in a club. She was also linked to Stella Maxwell in 2015. While Stella Maxwell playfully referred to Miley Cyrus as 'my lady' in interviews, Miley Cyrus clarified in an August 2015 cover story with Elle UK that they were not officially exclusive. She stated that at 22, she was single, going on dates, and simply having fun.

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In 2025, Miley Cyrus acknowledged that her ex Nick Jonas is now 'married with children' and added, 'We're all moving on.' She stated, 'Everything is good in the world,' and referenced the portmanteau of their names by saying, 'Niley for life.' These comments highlight her current state of peace and acceptance regarding her past, which contrasts with the turbulent nature of her early public relationships. The marriage to Maxx Morando in Palm Springs, California, signifies a new chapter for Miley Cyrus, distinct from her previous high-profile partnerships and firmly rooted in her present happiness.