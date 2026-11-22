Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando wed in Palm Springs. Billy Ray Cyrus attended with girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian at the intimate outdoor event.

Miley Cyrus married musician Maxx Morando on Saturday in an intimate outdoor ceremony held at a historic estate in Palm Springs. The singer, 33, and the 28-year-old rocker exchanged vows surrounded by close family and friends at a property once owned by Frank Sinatra.

Wayne Coyne from the Flaming Lips officiated the wedding, a band that has previously collaborated with Cyrus on several projects. The bride stunned in a long-sleeved white satin gown featuring a scoop back and a short train. She was visibly emotional during the ceremony, dabbing her eyes as she said her vows.

Also read Miley Cyrus Marries Maxx Morando at Historic Palm Springs Estate

Billy Ray Cyrus attended the wedding alongside his girlfriend, actress Elizabeth Hurley, and her son Damian. The couple left the reception hand in hand, marking a public display of their unity. Damian, whom Hurley welcomed with the late movie producer Steve Bing, wore a black suit jacket with embroidered details and black leather pants.

The event highlighted the blended family dynamics of the Cyrus household. Billy Ray Cyrus shares six children from previous relationships, including daughters Brandi, Trace, Noah, and Miley, as well as sons Braison and Christopher. The gathering brought together these diverse family units for a shared celebration.

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Elizabeth Hurley recently opened up about the joys and adjustments of raising adult children. She noted that while she misses being a hands-on mother, having independent kids is easier than managing school runs. She reflected on her past relationships, including her time with the late Shane Warne, while enjoying the empty-nester phase with Cyrus.

Recent social media posts had fueled engagement rumors for the couple. Hurley had shared photos of a large diamond ring on her finger, prompting excited comments from her son. Days earlier, Billy Ray Cyrus posted a cryptic selfie with a caption about seeing dreams come true, which fans interpreted as a hint at the upcoming nuptials.

Other notable attendees included Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, and her husband, Dominic Purcell. Tish wore a fitted black dress that flowed past her shoulders, while Purcell donned a classic black suit. The family posed for memorable photos together against a plain backdrop.

The ceremony was described by guests as deeply intimate and meaningful. Cyrus and Morando paused for photos with the newlyweds, including the bride's sister Noah. The reception concluded with extended family and friends celebrating the union in a warm and festive atmosphere.

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Representatives for the couple have not issued a public comment regarding the wedding details. However, insiders have confirmed the legitimacy of the event, dismissing earlier speculation that any jewelry seen might be a prop for Hurley's film work.

This marriage marks a significant chapter for Cyrus following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth six years ago. The Palm Springs venue holds symbolic meaning for the singer, who has often referenced Southern California in her artistic narrative.

The attendance of Hurley and her son Damian added a layer of familial complexity to the event. Their presence underscored the growing integration of Hurley into the Cyrus family circle since her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus went public in 2025.

Guests praised the emotional authenticity of the ceremony. Cyrus appeared radiant and happy as she stood by Morando's side throughout the exchange of vows. The event served as a joyful reunion for a large and varied family network.