Miley Cyrus married drummer Maxx Morando in Palm Springs on Saturday. The ceremony included family appearances and marked a public reconciliation between Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus celebrated her second marriage to drummer Maxx Morando on Saturday evening in Palm Springs. The ceremony brought together members of her family for a day of celebration and public displays of reconciliation after a period of intense family turmoil.

Miley Cyrus Wedding Details And Attire

Miley Cyrus, age 33, wore a stunning silk wedding dress for the occasion. She styled her hair in a blonde updo for the evening event. Her new husband, Maxx Morando, 28, wore a classic black suit and tie. The couple had been together since 2021 and confirmed their engagement last November.

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Cyrus previously married actor Liam Hemsworth before this union. The wedding marks a new chapter for the singer following her high-profile previous marriage. Guests described the atmosphere as elegant and intimate as the couple exchanged vows.

Billy Ray Cyrus And Elizabeth Hurley Appearances

Billy Ray Cyrus, age 65, stood proudly beside his daughter at the reception. He posed directly next to Miley in front of a white backdrop for official family photographs. The country singer made a show of holding hands with Elizabeth Hurley, 61, during the photo session.

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Elizabeth Hurley is the rumored fiancée of Billy Ray Cyrus. She wore a black lace dress featuring a daring thigh-high slit to the event. Her son, model Damian Hurley, 24, also attended and wrapped an arm around Hurley for the pictures.

Speculation about a romance between Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley intensified last year. Hurley fueled rumors in October by posting a photo of a massive diamond ring on her left finger. Billy Ray Cyrus later shared an Instagram post featuring an engagement ring emoji and the song Something with a Ring to It by Mark Collie.

Miley Cyrus Reconciliation With Her Father

Miley Cyrus shared a loving one-on-one moment with her father during the event. She playfully pointed at his face while he smirked just before a camera flash went off. The pair had been estranged amid a rumored family feud that appeared to be mended last year.

Tensions within the family began rising after the split of Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus in 2022. The couple had been married for 28 years. Complications also arose during Billy Ray Cyrus's short-lived marriage to Firerose between 2023 and 2024.

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According to reports from May 2025, Miley Cyrus opened up about the estrangement. She stated that the family had become close again by that time. Several of her siblings were also involved in the rift. Cyrus notably did not include her father in her speech when accepting her first Grammy in 2024 for Best Pop Solo Performance for Flowers.

Tish Cyrus And Dominic Purcell Family Dynamics

Tish Cyrus, age 59, attended the wedding alongside her husband Dominic Purcell, 56. They were seated in the front row at the ceremony. Tish Cyrus wed Dominic Purcell in 2023 after her split from Billy Ray Cyrus.

Not all of Miley Cyrus's siblings were present for this union. Miley's younger sister Noah, age 26, and older sister Brandi, age 39, were in attendance. The family dynamics have been complex following various marriages and public disputes over the last few years.

Cyrus recently wrote and dedicated a song titled Secrets to her father. She has publicly opened up about their estrangement and healing process. Last year, she described her family as having survived a dark decade. The group emerged stronger after that difficult period of personal and professional challenges for the Cyrus clan.