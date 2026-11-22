Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando marry in Palm Springs. Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley attend, signaling family reconciliation after years of estrangement.

Miley Cyrus married her fiancé Maxx Morando on Saturday evening in a private desert ceremony in Palm Springs. The pop star exchanged vows with the 28-year-old drummer in an intimate gathering that drew close family members and high-profile associates. The celebration marked a significant personal milestone for the 33-year-old singer following her previous marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth.

The event served as a public display of reconciliation between Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus. The duo had experienced estrangement following his divorce from Tish Cyrus after 28 years of marriage. Rumors of a family feud had circulated for years, complicated by Billy Ray's brief marriage to Firerose between 2023 and 2024. Recent interactions suggest these tensions have subsided significantly.

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Elizabeth Hurley attended the wedding reception alongside her son model Damian Hurley. Billy Ray Cyrus stood prominently beside his daughter during photo sessions against a white backdrop. The group included Miley's mother Tish Cyrus and her husband Dominic Purcell who married in 2023. The family dynamic appeared relaxed as they posed together for exclusive photographs.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have been together since 2021 and confirmed their engagement last November. The couple celebrated their union with a classic black suit for the groom and a silk dress for the bride. The event also highlighted the potential romantic status of Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley. Speculation about their engagement intensified in October when Hurley wore a large diamond ring.

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Billy Ray shared a related social media post featuring an engagement ring emoji. The country crooner's post was soundtracked by Mark Collie's song Something with a Ring to It. He penned a caption describing the ground as fertile and noting it had a ring to it. This symbolic gesture added to the fire of rumors surrounding their relationship status.

Cyrus has had a rocky past with her father but the pair have appeared to be on good terms recently. In May 2025 Miley opened up about how she and her father became estranged following the split. She stated they had reconciled by that point after a difficult period. Several of Miley's siblings were also involved in the rift and tensions intensified around the time of Billy Ray's short-lived marriage.

Before Miley and her dad mended their relationship a source previously told the Daily Mail that she was worried Billy Ray could ruin her music comeback at the time. She also notably did not include her father in her speech when she accepted her first Grammy in 2024. Both Miley and her father have since posted public messages of support for each other publicly.

Last year Miley got candid about her loved ones going through a dark decade and coming out stronger. She recalled that she and her family had been working towards putting those lines of communication back together. She explained that tensions were partially due to her having a lot of loyalty to her mother Tish following her parents' divorce.

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I watched what happens when you don't clean things up as they're happening she further expressed. They really do stack and then all of a sudden you go Oh my God it's been 10 years and this is a mess that I barely even know how to start. This is like emotional hoarding she said during a podcast appearance. But I just kind of bust through the pile that's stacked and just go I'm here You're here Let's start by having a good time together.