Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando married in Palm Springs at the Farralone House, a venue with deep personal significance as the filming location for her hit song Flowers.

Miley Cyrus married drummer Maxx Morando on Saturday in a private ceremony held at an estate in Palm Springs, marking a significant personal milestone for the thirty-three-year-old pop star. The couple exchanged vows at the Farralone House, a location chosen for its deep personal resonance with Cyrus following the release of her massive 2023 hit single, Flowers.

Symbolic Venue Connection to Flowers Hit

The choice of the Farralone House in Los Angeles, now situated in the Palm Springs area, was deliberate and symbolic for the bride. The residence served as the backdrop for the music video of Flowers, which Cyrus released in January 2023. That track, recorded in 2022 after her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, became a global anthem about self-love and independence, making the venue a poignant setting for her next chapter.

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Historically, the estate holds further significance as it was rented by Frank Sinatra for approximately a decade beginning in the 1950s. The connection to the legendary crooner adds a layer of Hollywood heritage to the event, while the immediate connection to Cyrus's most successful recent work underscores the theme of renewal and personal growth.

Ceremony Details and Attire Choices

Cyris arrived at the outdoor ceremony dressed in a sophisticated long-sleeved white satin gown featuring a scooped back and a short train. She paired the dress with closed-toed white pumps and dangling earrings, opting for a chic updo hairstyle rather than a traditional veil. The bride appeared emotional during the exchange of vows, at one point dabbing her eyes with a tissue while standing before her guests.

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Maxx Morando, twenty-eight years old, complemented the bride in a classic black tuxedo, a white dress shirt, and a black tie. The couple stood surrounded by white flowers and large white candles near a swimming pool, creating an intimate atmosphere for the close family and friends in attendance. The aisle was lined with vibrant flowers, and the event was officiated by Wayne Coyne of the band the Flaming Lips, who has a prior collaborative history with the singer.

Notable Guests and Family Presence

The guest list featured prominent figures from the entertainment industry and close family members. Billy Ray Cyrus, the singer's father, was present with his partner, Elizabeth Hurley. Hurley wore a glamorous black dress with a thigh-high slit, and her son Damian joined the celebration in a suit jacket with intricate embroidery. Both attendees fit the apparent all-black dress code observed by many guests seated on the lush green grass.

Miley Cyrus's mother, Tish Cyrus, also attended in a fitted black dress that complemented the event's formal aesthetic. She was accompanied by her husband, Dominic Purcell, who wore a black suit. The family members mingled freely during the reception, with the newlyweds taking photographs with loved ones in front of a plain backdrop set up outside the main ceremony area.

Romance Timeline and Relationship History

Cyrus and Morando began dating in 2021 after being set up on a blind date, quickly establishing a relationship that led to an engagement last year. Their union follows Cyrus's previous marriage to Liam Hemsworth, which lasted from 2018 until their divorce two years later. The Saturday ceremony represents a new beginning for the former Disney Channel actress, who has transitioned through various phases of her career and personal life over the last few years.

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The wedding marks a significant shift from her publicized divorce proceedings and the emotional themes explored in Flowers. By selecting a venue tied to her recent artistic triumph, Cyrus has framed her marriage to Morando as a continuation of her journey toward self-assurance and happiness. The event concluded with the couple posing for photos, surrounded by the support of their inner circle in the Southern California setting.