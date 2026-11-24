Miley Cyrus marries Maxx Morando in an intimate ceremony. Billy Ray Cyrus publicly celebrates the union on Instagram, marking a milestone for the Cyrus family.

Miley Cyrus has married Maxx Morando in a private ceremony that brought her family together. The union marks a significant personal milestone for the pop star and her new husband. The event highlights the strong bond within the Cyrus family as they celebrate this joyous occasion.

Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Wedding Joy on Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus expressed immense pride in his daughter following the wedding announcement. He took to Instagram on Monday, November 23, to share his feelings about the event. The country music star described the feeling of having his entire family united in one room as beautiful. He directly addressed Miley in his post, stating that words cannot express how proud she makes him every day. Billy Ray Cyrus called himself the proudest father alive during this emotional tribute. He also welcomed his new son-in-law, Maxx Morando, to the family with honor. The veteran musician described the couple as a match made in heaven. This public display of support comes one month after Miley confirmed that she and her father had resolved their long-standing estrangement.

Also read Miley Cyrus Weds Maxx Morando In Palm Springs

Intimate Ceremony Celebrates Love and Family Bond

The wedding was described as an intimate affair with no large celebrity guests outside of family members. A source indicated that the event was not a typical Hollywood spectacle but rather exactly what Miley wanted. The simplicity of the ceremony allowed the focus to remain on the personal connection between the couple. Miley had previously expressed that the best part of attending the wedding was knowing the love would last forever. This sentiment reflects her desire for a genuine and lasting partnership rather than a public spectacle. The choice of an intimate setting underscores the personal nature of the celebration.

Miley Cyrus Celebrates Birthday and New Marriage

Miley Cyrus achieved a double milestone this week with her marriage and her birthday. She turned 34 on Monday, just two days after exchanging vows with Maxx Morando. Billy Ray Cyrus posted a happy birthday message on Instagram on Sunday, June 1. He shared his daughter's Instagram Story featuring the music video for her new track. The post included a message about looking forward to celebrating both her and her husband in the future. This timing allowed for a seamless transition from wedding festivities to birthday celebrations. The close proximity of these two events created a week of significant personal importance for the singer.

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Relationship History and Professional Collaboration

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando began their relationship after being set up on a blind date in 2021. Their romance developed from this initial meeting into a serious partnership leading to marriage. Beyond their personal relationship, they have also collaborated professionally. Morando is credited as a producer on Miley's 2023 album. This professional connection adds another layer to their shared history. The former Regrettes drummer has been a part of her creative process. Their relationship has evolved from a blind date to a lifelong partnership. This progression highlights the depth of their connection over the years.

Public Acknowledgment and Future Celebrations

Miley Cyrus posted photos from her special day on social media platforms. She subsequently thanked her team for organizing the glamorous ceremony. She also acknowledged that her wedding coincided with her birthday. Her message thanked everyone for their wishes and for making the weekend memorable. She stated that the memories would be cherished for a lifetime and beyond. This public acknowledgment allows fans and followers to share in her happiness. The couple's decision to keep the event intimate does not diminish the public celebration of their union. The family continues to celebrate their love and new chapter together.