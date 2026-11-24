Miley Cyrus married drummer Benji Morando in Palm Springs on November 21. Her father Billy Ray Cyrus celebrated the union with a heartfelt post.

Miley Cyrus tied the knot with drummer Benji Morando in an intimate poolside ceremony at the historic Frank Sinatra House in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, November 21. The singer and Morando exchanged vows in a setting chosen for its privacy and charm, marking the official start of their marriage after years of partnership. The wedding brought together close family and friends for a celebration that emphasized love and togetherness.

Billy Ray Cyrus publicly expressed his overwhelming joy regarding the union, taking to Instagram to share his emotional reaction to the event. He described the feeling of having his entire family gathered in one room as beautiful and united by love, emphasizing that words fail to express his daily pride in his daughter. The country music star made a direct declaration to his daughter, stating he was the proudest dad alive.

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Addressing Benji Morando directly, Billy Ray Cyrus declared he was honored to welcome Morando into the family. He noted that the couple appeared to be a match made in heaven, adding a personal touch to his public praise. This warm acceptance from one of the most prominent figures in American music underscored the positive and celebratory atmosphere surrounding the nuptials.

The wedding party included significant family figures, with Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, walking her daughter down the aisle. The ceremony was officiated by Wayne Coyne, the frontman of the rock band Flaming Lips, which added a distinct artistic flair to the proceedings. Billy Ray also confirmed that his fiancée, Elizabeth Hurley, and her son, Damian Hurley, attended the lavish nuptials.

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Damian Hurley shared additional images of the event on social media, capturing moments from the celebration. Miley Cyrus marked the occasion by posting new photographs on Monday, which coincided with her thirty-fourth birthday. She expressed deep gratitude for the well-wishes and thanked everyone who contributed to making the weekend a lifelong memory, highlighting the significance of the date.

The images she shared captured intimate moments, including her dancing with her father during the reception. In her post, Miley wrote that waking up on her thirty-fourth birthday felt incredibly grateful. She thanked fans and friends for making the weekend a memory they would cherish for a lifetime, reinforcing the emotional weight of the celebration.

The celebration represents a significant reconciliation for the Cyrus family, which had experienced public estrangement in recent years. Following Billy Ray Cyrus's divorce from Tish Cyrus in 2022, Miley and her father were separated for a period. This distance was evident when Billy Ray did not attend her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in May.

However, Miley had previously confirmed that the estrangement had ended, noting that she had learned to respect her parents as individuals. Billy Ray Cyrus had also publicly celebrated her engagement in December 2025, signaling a full restoration of their relationship before the wedding day arrived. This event serves as a public milestone in their renewed bond.

Both Miley Cyrus and Benji Morando bring strong musical backgrounds to their marriage. Morando, who is twenty-eight years old, serves as the drummer for the Los Angeles band Liily. He and Miley began dating in 2021 and became engaged in December 2025, following a long period of partnership that preceded their wedding.

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Miley Cyrus continues to dominate the music industry with a robust chart history, including two Billboard Hot 100 number-one hits with Wrecking Ball and Flowers. Her recent album, Bass Persuasion, debuted at number thirty-five on the Hot 100, marking her twenty-fourth top forty hit and demonstrating her sustained relevance in the pop landscape.

Billy Ray Cyrus has also enjoyed a long and successful career, breaking through in 1992 with Achy Breaky Heart. He returned to the top of the Hot 100 in 2019 alongside Lil Nas X on the Old Town Road remix. He also played Miley's on-screen dad on Disney Channel's Hannah Montana and dueted with her on Ready, Set, Don't Go.

Miley's recent musical era has further extended her chart run, with Bass Persuades opening at number one on the Billboard 200. This album represents her sixth chart-topper and first since Bangerz. The track Flowers earned her first Grammy wins for record of the year and best pop solo performance.

This wedding marks the singer's second marriage, as she was previously married to Liam Hemsworth from December 2018 until their separation the following August. The union with Morando signifies a new chapter in her personal life, supported by a family that has worked hard to heal past wounds. The event highlights the enduring connection between Miley and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.