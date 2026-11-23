Graphic designer Belgica Vargas is identified as the guest in a bright mustard dress who broke the all-black dress code at Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's Palm Springs wedding.

Graphic designer Belgica Vargas has been identified as the viral sensation from Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando wedding following the couple's nuptials in Palm Springs. The 34-year-old singer wed her 28-year-old musician partner on Saturday evening in front of a select group of friends and family members. While the strict all-black dress code was meticulously followed by almost every attendee, Vargas arrived in a striking bright yellow outfit that immediately captured the internet's attention.

Viral Image Sparks Social Media Questions

An aerial photograph of the wedding guests quickly circulated on X and Instagram, showing Vargas seated among a sea of black-clad attendees. Her mustard-colored dress, featuring puffed shoulders and ruffles around the neckline, stood in sharp contrast to the monochromatic theme. Fans immediately began asking who the mysterious diva was, with some noting that her outfit was neither charcoal nor navy but a vibrant mustard shade that looked chic despite the wardrobe mismatch.

Also read Elizabeth Hurley Criticized for Miley Cyrus Wedding Dress Choice

Sister Clarifies Guest Misunderstood Code

Belgica Vargas sister, Grecia, responded to the online speculation by clarifying that her sister was simply unaware of the specific dress requirements. Grecia stated that Belgica did not know the dress code and emphasized that Miley Cyrus was not offended by the wardrobe mishap. She explained that her brother-in-law, Shawn Everett, is a close friend of the singer and is a colorful character himself, though he surprisingly adhered to the black attire.

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Details of Wedding Ceremony and Attendees

The ceremony took place at an estate formerly owned by Frank Sinatra, adding a historic backdrop to the intimate celebration. Wayne Coyne from the band the Flaming Lips, who has collaborated with Cyrus in the past, officiated the wedding. Guests included Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley, Jesse Light, Katy Coyne, Jacob Bix, Olivia Rudensky, Shawn Everett, Dr Amen, Vijat, and Michael Pollack, all dressed in accordance with the monochromatic theme.

Couple Share First Photos and Wedding Date

Miley Cyrus released the first images from the nuptials to her Instagram followers on Sunday morning, captioning the post with their initials, a heart emoji, and the date 11.21.26. The photos showed the newlyweds posing with their dog before a backdrop and exchanging a kiss as their guests cheered. Cyrus and Morando had been dating since November 2021 after meeting on a blind date set up by friends, with Cyrus later describing him as her boyfriend sexy ringtone in a 2023 interview.